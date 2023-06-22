Current, former Boise State football players compete in Summer Softball Classic

Boise State's defense claimed a 14-12 win in the softball game, while QB Maddux Madsen won the home run derby. The event brought current and former Broncos together.

BOISE, Idaho — Following a four-year hiatus, Boise State football players returned to the diamond Wednesday night for some friendly competition in the Summer Softball Classic.

Following the first pitch from Bronco head coach Andy Avalos, the event got underway with a home run derby between a team of seven current players and seven former Boise State standouts. The top-four scores from the opening round advanced to the finals.

Kekaula Kaniho was the tone-setter in the slugfest, belting 13 home runs for the alumni team, which led all contestants in the opening round.

The team of current Broncos received a nice boost from quarterback Maddux Madsen, who responded with nine homers. 'Mad Dog' was the 5A state baseball player of the year as a senior in Utah.

Another standout in Wednesday's home run derby – and on the gridiron – was Boise State veteran linebacker DJ Schramm. Back in 2019, Schramm won the derby as a true freshman. A few years and a full grown beard later, Schramm led all current players with 10 jacks.

The final top performer was another alum, Kekoa Nawahine, who hit 11 out of the yard on Wednesday, barely edging out Winston Venable's mark of 10.

In the finals, Madsen claimed the championship with 16 home runs, while the current team earned the squad victory by a narrow score of 58-56. The QB also hit three bombs during the game afterwards.

In the softball game, the Boise State offense rocked the blue Horseshoe Collective uniforms, with the defense in orange. After a week of smack talk, it was finally time to determine a champion.

Tight end Riley Smith guaranteed an offensive victory earlier this week, and the captain led by example early, crushing one out into deep left. The offense would put up three runs to start the game off.

Later on, the defense found its groove. New Bronco and defensive lineman Howard Brown – who played quarterback in high school – proved he can also swing the bat. Brown popped one up in the air for Ashton Jeanty, who couldn't quite track it down, as it went out of the park for a solo home run.

The defense would continue to shine. Home run derby captain and Bronco EDGE Demitri Washington left no doubt on a home run to left field, as the defense hung eight runs on the offense in the bottom of the third.

Current Los Angeles Charger Scott Matlock even joined in on the celebration.

Late in the game with little room for error, the offense put together a rally. Nampa native and Boise State running back Tyler Crowe slapped a line-drive over the left field fence.

In the end, the defense would win the Summer Softball Classic game 14-12.

Proceeds from Wednesday's event will go to The Horseshoe Collective, which pairs Boise State student-athletes with local charitable causes and companies to use their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) to earn compensation and impact the Treasure Valley community.

