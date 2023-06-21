Three-star cornerback Treyvon Tolmaire commits to Boise State

The Mission Viejo High School standout is the Broncos' fourth commitment in the 2024 class. Tolmaire picked Boise State over Michigan, Air Force, UNLV and others.

BOISE, Idaho — Andy Avalos and Boise State football have landed a third verbal commit for the 2024 recruiting class in less than a week, this time beating out a pair of Mountain West programs for a touted defensive back.

Three-star cornerback Treyvon Tolmaire on Wednesday announced his commitment to the Broncos. The Mission Viejo High School (Calif.) standout plays alongside Travis Anderson, who posted his Boise State commitment on Friday, June 16.

Tolmaire – a 5-foot-11, 165-pound defensive back – recorded 30 tackles, 15 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions as a junior last fall. The California native received a verbal from the Broncos on Monday following his visit, before making his decision two days later.

The newest Boise State commit is graded as the No. 76 cornerback nationally and the No. 67 player in California for the class of 2024, according to his 247 Sports Composite.

Tolmaire's first offer came in September 2022, from Big Ten powerhouse Michigan. Tolmaire has picked up other offers from the likes of Air Force, Army, UNLV, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona, Dartmouth and Princeton. He visited Ohio State and UNLV last fall, and attended Pac-12 junior days at Cal and Oregon State.

On top of Mission Viejo defensive backs Tolmaire and Anderson, the Broncos' 2024 recruiting class also includes Queen Creek offensive lineman Eyitayo Omotinugbon (Ariz.) and defensive lineman Hayden Hanks out of Thompson Falls, Montana.

Omotinugbon announced his commitment late last week, just two hours prior to Anderson's verbal. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman is the No. 44 player in Arizona in his respective class, according to 247 Sports.

Hanks was the first Bronco commit in the class back in May, selecting the blue and orange over in-state programs Montana and Montana State.