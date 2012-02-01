Idaho prep football rankings: Top 5 teams in each class entering Week 4

For the second-straight week, four Southern Idaho Conference programs earned a spot in the state media poll's 5A rankings, but there is no longer a tie at No. 2.

BOISE, Idaho — Following last week's chaotic schedule of postponements, rivalry contests and Saturday games in the Treasure Valley due to poor air quality, Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll was relatively calm.

For the second-straight week, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) programs earned a spot in the 5A top five for Week 4. Last week's rankings brought a tie in the top two, but Rigby's 49-14 win over Bonneville catapulted the Trojans ahead of undefeated Meridian.

At the 4A level, Lakeland moved into the state media poll's top five Tuesday. The 4-0 Hawks traveled to West Valley High School (Wash.) for a 23-0 win Sept. 8.

Despite the chaos of Week 3, the state's 3A rankings remained the same, while two programs made their way into the top five at the 2A and 1A DI level.

In the Treasure Valley, Horseshoe Bend claimed the 1A DII No. 5 spot. The Mustangs are off to a 3-0 start and travel to face fellow unbeaten Camas County (No. 4) Friday at 4 p.m.

Scroll down for this week's prep football rankings, listed by classification and ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Also, vote to decide KTVB's Game of the Week:

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (10) 4-0 50 1

2. Rigby 3-1 36 t-2

3. Meridian 3-0 34 t-2

4. Mountain View 1-2 15 4

5. Eagle 1-2 5 5

Others receiving votes: Highland 4, Owyhee 3, Lewiston 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (8) 2-1 44 1

2. Blackfoot (1) 3-0 39 2

3. Bishop Kelly (1) 3-0 32 3

4. Pocatello 2-1 13 5

5. Lakeland 4-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Burley 4, Canyon Ridge 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (9) 3-0 49 1

2. Sugar-Salem (1) 4-0 41 2

3. Weiser 3-0 27 3

4. Kimberly 3-0 17 4

5. South Fremont 4-0 16 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (10) 3-0 50 1

2. North Fremont 3-0 40 3

3. Kellogg 2-1 26 2

4. Bear Lake 2-1 12 —

t-5. Firth 1-2 9 4

t-5. Aberdeen 2-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 2, Melba 1, Wendell 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Raft River (7) 2-0 47 1

2. Oakley (3) 2-1 39 2

3. Prairie 2-1 16 5

4. Murtaugh 2-1 12 4

5. Butte County 2-1 12 —

Others receiving votes: Grace 11, Notus 5, Carey 4, Kamiah 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (10) 3-0 50 1

2. Castleford 2-0 37 2

3. Dietrich 3-0 28 3

4. Camas County 2-0 14 4

5. Horseshoe Bend 3-0 13 t-5

Others receiving votes: Council 8.

Voters:

Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Eric Moon, KIFI

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Allan Steele, Post Register

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

