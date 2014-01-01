Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5

At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams earned spots in the top-five rankings for Week 3, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot.

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot.

Following a 21-7 bounce-back win over Kuna at home, the Eagle Mustangs appeared the state's rankings of top teams. Eagle travels to top-ranked Rocky Mountain Friday night for the annual Herb Criner Bowl.

Pocatello returned to the 4A top five for Week 3. The Thunder ranked No. 3 in Week 1, but dropped out of the top five after a 35-7 season-opening loss to Utah's Morgan High school.

At the 3A level, the top-three teams remained the same, with a new program appearing at No. 5. Undefeated Homedale earned 11 of 13 first-place votes for Week 3. The Trojans face interstate opponent Baker City (Ore.) on the road Friday night.

Scroll down for this week's prep football rankings, listed by classification and ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Also, vote to decide KTVB's Game of the Week:

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (13) 3-0 65 1

Last week: Defeated Mountain View 37-21

This week: Hosts No. 5 Eagle Friday at 7 p.m.

t-2. Rigby 2-1 45 2

Last week: Lost to American Fork (Utah) 13-7

This week: At Bonneville Friday at 7 p.m.

t-2. Meridian 2-0 45 3

Last week: Bye

This week: At Middleton Friday at 7 p.m.

4. Mountain View 0-2 9 5

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Rocky Mountain 37-21

This week: At Owyhee Friday at 7 p.m.

5. Eagle 1-1 8 —

Last week: Defeated Kuna 21-7

This week: At No. 1 Rocky Mountain Friday at 7 p.m.

Others receiving votes: Owyhee 7, Borah 5, Highland 4, Lewiston 4, Coeur d'Alene 2, Thunder Ridge 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (10) 1-1 56 1

Last week: Defeated Highland 29-21

This week: At Thunder Ridge Friday at 7 p.m.

2. Blackfoot 2-0 42 3

Last week: Defeated Madison 31-14

This week: Hosts Hillcrest Friday at 7 p.m.

3. Bishop Kelly (2) 2-0 39 4

Last week: Defeated Centennial 35-0

This week: Hosts Ridgevue Friday at 7 p.m.

4. Sandpoint 0-2 15 2

Last week: Lost to Coeur d'Alene 27-15

This week: Hosts Colville (Wash.) Friday at 7 p.m.

5. Pocatello 1-1 14 —

Last week: Defeated Ridgevue 61-12

This week: Hosts Twin Falls Friday at 7 p.m.

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 9, Burley (1) 6, Canyon Ridge 5, Twin Falls 5, Minico 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 2-0 63 1

Last week: Defeated Gooding 49-0

This week: At Baker City (Ore.) Friday at 7 p.m.

2. Sugar-Salem (2) 3-0 51 2

Last week: Defeated Shelley 51-21

This week: Hosts Star Valley (Wyo.) Friday at 7 p.m.

3. Weiser 2-0 38 3

Last week: Defeated LaGrande (Ore.) 13-8

This week: At Grangeville Friday at 7 p.m.

4. Kimberly 2-0 22 5

Last week: Defeated Jerome 56-8

This week: Hosts Fruitland Friday at 7 p.m.

5. South Fremont 3-0 12 —

Last week: Defeated Salmon 49-0

This week: Hosts Aberdeen Friday at 7 p.m.

Others receiving votes: Gooding 6, McCall-Donnelly 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (11) 2-0 58 1

Last week: Defeated Layton Chrisitan (Utah) 12-0

This week: Hosts Marsh Valley Friday at 7 p.m.

2. Kellogg (1) 2-0 48 2

Last week: Defeated Newport (Wash.) 50-0

This week: At Deer Park Friday at 7 p.m.

3. North Fremont (1) 2-0 41 3

Last week: Defeated Melba 26-6

This week: At Malad Friday at 7 p.m.

4. Firth 1-1 23 4

Last week: Defeated Soda Springs 55-0

This week: At Bear Lake Friday at 7 p.m.

5. Aberdeen 2-0 10 —

Last week: Defeated Declo 18-12

This week: At South Fremont Friday at 7 p.m.

Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 5, Bear Lake 4, Melba 3, New Plymouth 2, Declo 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Raft River (8) 1-0 57 2

Last week: Defeated Kamiah 46-20

This week: Hosts Lighthouse Christian Friday at 7 p.m.

2. Oakley (4) 1-1 49 1

Last week: Lost to Kendrick 52-48

This week: At No. 4 Murtaugh Friday at 7 p.m.

3. Grace 2-0 18 —

Last week: Defeated Lighthouse Christian 38-30

This week: At Castleford Friday at 6 p.m.

4. Murtaugh (1) 2-0 17 —

Last week: Defeated Hansen 72-26

This week: Hosts No. 2 Oakley Friday at 7 p.m.

5. Prairie 1-1 15 4

Last week: Defeated Troy 68-32

This week: Hosts Potlatch Friday at 7 p.m.

Others receiving votes: Butte County 13, Carey 12, Clearwater Valley 7, Kamiah 3, Potlatch 3, Notus 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 2-0 64 1

Last week: Defeated Oakley 52-48

This week: Hosts Wilbur-Creston Keller Friday at 7 p.m.

2. Castleford (1) 2-0 47 2

Last week: Bye

This week: Hosts Grace Friday at 6 p.m.

3. Dietrich 2-0 31 4

Last week: Defeated Glenns Ferry 56-0

This week: Hosts Rockland Friday at 7 p.m.

4. Camas County 2-0 23 5

Last week: Defeated North Gem 60-6

This week: Bye

t-5. Council 1-1 11 3

Last week: Lost to Notus 58-32

This week: At Lewis County Friday at 5 p.m.

t-5. Horseshoe Bend 2-0 11 —

Last week: Defeated Idaho City 54-44

This week: At Wilder Friday at 7 p.m.

Others receiving votes: Wallace 6, Watersprings 1, Lewis County 1.

Voters:

Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Gianna Cefalu, KLEW

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Eric Moon, KIFI

Allan Steele, Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

