Treasure Valley high school football games canceled due to air quality

BOISE, Idaho — With smoke pouring into the Treasure Valley from wildfires, St. Luke's Air Quality Index (AQI) has deemed the area's air quality as "unhealthy." With an AQI of 165 Friday afternoon, the West Ada and Boise school districts announced all athletic events are canceled.
"Unhealthy" air quality includes an AQI between 150 and 200. According to St. Luke's, "everyone may begin to experience health effects," when the AQI reaches an unhealthy level.
The cancellations directly impact Friday's Week 3 high school football schedule. Junior high school football, cross country, tennis and softball events are also canceled for the Boise School District.
The West Ada School District said, "all outdoor activities will take place indoors or be canceled if no space is available."
Some programs are working to reschedule Friday night's slate of athletic events, including prep football matchups.
A full list of Friday's cancellations, postponements and games still scheduled to play in southern Idaho is below:
Canceled/postponed:
5A
Nampa Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Boise Brave (2-1)
- Rescheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Dona Larsen Park
Borah Lions (2-1) vs. Kuna Kavemen (2-1)
- Rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Kuna High School
Meridian Warriors (2-0) vs. Middleton Vikings (2-1)
- Rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Middleton High School
Mountain View Mavericks (0-2) vs. Owyhee Storm (3-0)
- Rescheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Owyhee High School
Eagle Mustangs (1-1) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (3-0)
4A
Ridgevue Warhawks (0-2) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (2-0)
- Rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Kelly High School
Skyview Hawks (0-3) vs. Vallivue Falcons (0-2)
- Rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Vallivue High School
2A
Cole Valley Christian Chargers (2-1) vs Salmon Savages (0-2)
- Rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Cole Valley Christian
Still on:
5A
Lake City Timberwolves (1-1) vs. Emmett Huskies (1-1)
- 4 p.m. Friday - Baker City (Ore.)
4A
Columbia Wildcats (1-1) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Canyon Ridge High School
Shelley Russets (0-2) vs. Burley Bobcats (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Burley High School
3A
Homedale Trojans (2-0) vs. Baker City (Ore.)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Baker City (Ore.)
Fruitland Grizzlies (0-2) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (2-0)
- 7:30 p.m. Friday - Kimberly High School
McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-0) vs. Timberlake Tigers (1-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - McCall-Donnelly High School
Parma Panthers (0-1) vs. Nampa Christian Trojans (0-2)
- 7:30 p.m. Friday - Parma High School
Marsing Huskies (1-1) vs. Payette Pirates (2-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Payette High School
Weiser Wolverines (2-0) vs. Grangeville Bulldogs (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Grangeville High School
2A
Vale (Ore.) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - New Plymouth High School
Orofino Maniacs (0-2) vs. Melba Mustangs (1-1)
- 2 p.m. Saturday - Melba Jr/Sr High School
1A
Idaho City Wildcats (0-2) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (1-0)
- 4 p.m. Friday - Garden Valley School
Cascade Ramblers (0-2) vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-1)
- 4 p.m. Friday - Meadows Valley School
Council Lumberjacks (1-1) vs. Lewis County Eagles (2-0)
- 5 p.m. Friday - Nezperce
Clearwater Valley Rams (2-0) vs. Notus Pirates (1-1)
- 6 p.m. Friday - Notus Senior High School
Grace Grizzlies (2-0) vs. Castleford Wolves (1-0)
- 6 p.m. Friday - Castleford
Valley Vikings (1-1) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Glenns Ferry
Oakley Hornets (1-1) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Murtaugh
Timberline (Weippe) (0-2) vs. Salmon River Savages (1-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Salmon River High School
Rockland Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Dietrich
Rimrock Raiders (0-2) vs. Owyhee (Nev.)
- 2 p.m. Saturday - Owyhee
