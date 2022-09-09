Treasure Valley high school football games canceled due to air quality

With an "unhealthy" Air Quality Index of 165 Friday afternoon, the West Ada and Boise school districts announced all athletic events are canceled.

BOISE, Idaho — With smoke pouring into the Treasure Valley from wildfires, St. Luke's Air Quality Index (AQI) has deemed the area's air quality as "unhealthy." With an AQI of 165 Friday afternoon, the West Ada and Boise school districts announced all athletic events are canceled.

"Unhealthy" air quality includes an AQI between 150 and 200. According to St. Luke's, "everyone may begin to experience health effects," when the AQI reaches an unhealthy level.

The cancellations directly impact Friday's Week 3 high school football schedule. Junior high school football, cross country, tennis and softball events are also canceled for the Boise School District.

The West Ada School District said, "all outdoor activities will take place indoors or be canceled if no space is available."

Some programs are working to reschedule Friday night's slate of athletic events, including prep football matchups.

A full list of Friday's cancellations, postponements and games still scheduled to play in southern Idaho is below:

Canceled/postponed:

5A

Nampa Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Boise Brave (2-1)

Rescheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Dona Larsen Park

Borah Lions (2-1) vs. Kuna Kavemen (2-1)

Rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Kuna High School

Meridian Warriors (2-0) vs. Middleton Vikings (2-1)

Rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Middleton High School

Mountain View Mavericks (0-2) vs. Owyhee Storm (3-0)

Rescheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Owyhee High School

Eagle Mustangs (1-1) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (3-0)

4A

Ridgevue Warhawks (0-2) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (2-0)

Rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Kelly High School

Skyview Hawks (0-3) vs. Vallivue Falcons (0-2)

Rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Vallivue High School

2A

Cole Valley Christian Chargers (2-1) vs Salmon Savages (0-2)

Rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Cole Valley Christian





Still on:

5A

Lake City Timberwolves (1-1) vs. Emmett Huskies (1-1)

4 p.m. Friday - Baker City (Ore.)

4A

Columbia Wildcats (1-1) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Canyon Ridge High School

Shelley Russets (0-2) vs. Burley Bobcats (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Burley High School

3A

Homedale Trojans (2-0) vs. Baker City (Ore.)

7 p.m. Friday - Baker City (Ore.)

Fruitland Grizzlies (0-2) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (2-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday - Kimberly High School

McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-0) vs. Timberlake Tigers (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday - McCall-Donnelly High School

Parma Panthers (0-1) vs. Nampa Christian Trojans (0-2)

7:30 p.m. Friday - Parma High School

Marsing Huskies (1-1) vs. Payette Pirates (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Payette High School

Weiser Wolverines (2-0) vs. Grangeville Bulldogs (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Grangeville High School

2A

Vale (Ore.) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - New Plymouth High School

Orofino Maniacs (0-2) vs. Melba Mustangs (1-1)

2 p.m. Saturday - Melba Jr/Sr High School

1A

Idaho City Wildcats (0-2) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (1-0)

4 p.m. Friday - Garden Valley School

Cascade Ramblers (0-2) vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-1)

4 p.m. Friday - Meadows Valley School

Council Lumberjacks (1-1) vs. Lewis County Eagles (2-0)

5 p.m. Friday - Nezperce

Clearwater Valley Rams (2-0) vs. Notus Pirates (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday - Notus Senior High School

Grace Grizzlies (2-0) vs. Castleford Wolves (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday - Castleford

Valley Vikings (1-1) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Glenns Ferry

Oakley Hornets (1-1) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Murtaugh

Timberline (Weippe) (0-2) vs. Salmon River Savages (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Salmon River High School

Rockland Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Dietrich

Rimrock Raiders (0-2) vs. Owyhee (Nev.)

2 p.m. Saturday - Owyhee

Watch more Sports: