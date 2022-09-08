Friday Night Football: Rivalry matchups take center stage in Week 3

BOISE, Idaho — It may be hard to believe, but Week 3 of high school football in southern Idaho is here, bringing a loaded schedule of rivalry matchups, interstate battles and undefeated showdowns.
Friday's schedule features the annual Herb Criner Bowl, a matchup between Idaho blue bloods in No. 1 Rocky Mountain (3-0) and No. 5 Eagle (1-1). The Grizzlies look to repeat last week's 16-point win over Mountain View, while the Mustangs eye the rivalry upset.
Mountain View (0-2) hopes to pick up its first win of 2022, but is met with a surprising challenge in undefeated Owyhee (3-0). The Storm received the most amount of votes (7) outside of the 5A's top-five teams.
Another rivalry takes center stage Friday night at the 4A level, with the Skyview Hawks (0-3) and Vallivue Falcons (0-2) fighting to earn their first wins of the season. The Hawks-Falcons matchup is one of four games up for KTVB's Game of the Week (see below).
Idaho's top-ranked 3A squad -- the Homedale Trojans (2-0) -- travel to Baker City, Ore., for an interstate showdown Friday at 7 p.m.
5A
Lake City Timberwolves (1-1) vs. Emmett Huskies (1-1)
- 4 p.m. Friday - Baker City (Ore.)
Nampa Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Boise Brave (2-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Dona Larsen Park
Borah Lions (2-1) vs. Kuna Kavemen (2-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Kuna High School
Meridian Warriors (2-0) vs. Middleton Vikings (2-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Middleton High School
Mountain View Mavericks (0-2) vs. Owyhee Storm (3-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Owyhee High School
Eagle Mustangs (1-1) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (3-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Rocky Mountain High School
4A
Ridgevue Warhawks (0-2) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Bishop Kelly High School
Skyview Hawks (0-3) vs. Vallivue Falcons (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Vallivue High School
Shelley Russets (0-2) vs. Burley Bobcats (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Burley High School
Columbia Wildcats (1-1) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Canyon Ridge High School
Preston Indians (0-3) vs. Jerome Tigers (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Jerome High School
Mountain Home Tigers (0-2) vs. Minico Spartans (2-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Minico High School
Twin Falls Bruins (2-0) vs. Pocatello Thunder (1-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Pocatello High School
3A
Wood River Wolverines (0-3) vs. Jackson Hole (Wyo.)
- 6 p.m. Friday - Jackson Hole (Wyo.)
Filer Wildcats (0-2) vs. American Falls Beavers (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - American Falls High School
Homedale Trojans (2-0) vs. Baker City (Ore.)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Baker City (Ore.)
Buhl Indians (1-1) vs. Declo Hornets (1-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Declo High School
Weiser Wolverines (2-0) vs. Grangeville Bulldogs (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Grangeville High School
Fruitland Grizzlies (0-2) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Kimberly High School
McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-0) vs. Timberlake Tigers (1-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - McCall-Donnelly High School
Parma Panthers (0-1) vs. Nampa Christian Trojans (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Nampa Christian High School
Marsing Huskies (1-1) vs. Payette Pirates (2-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Payette High School
2A
Vale (Ore.) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - New Plymouth High School
Wendell Trojans (2-1) vs. Ririe Bulldogs (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Ririe Junior-Senior High School
Cole Valley Christian Chargers (2-1) vs. Salmon Salvages (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Carey School
Orofino Maniacs (0-2) vs. Melba Mustangs (1-1)
- 2 p.m. Saturday - Melba Jr/Sr High School
1A
Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (1-1) vs. Hansen Huskies (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Thursday - Greenleaf Friends Academy
Idaho City Wildcats (0-2) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (1-0)
- 4 p.m. Friday - Garden Valley School
Butte County Pirates (1-1) vs. Watersprings Warriors (2-0)
- 4 p.m. Friday - Watersprings School
Cascade Ramblers (0-2) vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-1)
- 4 p.m. Friday - Meadows Valley School
Hagerman Pirates (1-1) vs. North Gem Cowboys (1-1)
- 4 p.m. Friday - North Gem High School
Council Lumberjacks (1-1) vs. Lewis County Eagles (2-0)
- 5 p.m. Friday - Nezperce
Grace Grizzlies (2-0) vs. Castleford Wolves (1-0)
- 6 p.m. Friday - Castleford High School
Clearwater Valley Rams (2-0) vs. Notus Pirates (1-1)
- 6 p.m. Friday - Notus Senior High School
Clark County Bobcats (0-0) vs. Challis-Mackay (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Mackay
Valley Vikings (1-1) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Glenns Ferry
Oakley Hornets (1-1) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Murtaugh
Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-1) vs. Raft River Trojans (1-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Raft River
Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (2-0) vs. Wilder Wildcats (0-2)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Wilder High School
Rockland Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (2-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Dietrich High School
Timberline (Weippe) (0-2) vs. Salmon River Savages (1-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Salmon River High School
Rimrock Raiders (0-2) vs. Owyhee (Nev.)
- 2 p.m. Saturday - Owyhee (Nev.)
