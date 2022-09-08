Friday Night Football: Rivalry matchups take center stage in Week 3

Friday's southern Idaho schedule features the annual Herb Criner Bowl, a matchup between 5A powerhouses in No. 1 Rocky Mountain (3-0) and No. 5 Eagle (1-1).

BOISE, Idaho — It may be hard to believe, but Week 3 of high school football in southern Idaho is here, bringing a loaded schedule of rivalry matchups, interstate battles and undefeated showdowns.

Friday's schedule features the annual Herb Criner Bowl, a matchup between Idaho blue bloods in No. 1 Rocky Mountain (3-0) and No. 5 Eagle (1-1). The Grizzlies look to repeat last week's 16-point win over Mountain View, while the Mustangs eye the rivalry upset.

Mountain View (0-2) hopes to pick up its first win of 2022, but is met with a surprising challenge in undefeated Owyhee (3-0). The Storm received the most amount of votes (7) outside of the 5A's top-five teams.

Another rivalry takes center stage Friday night at the 4A level, with the Skyview Hawks (0-3) and Vallivue Falcons (0-2) fighting to earn their first wins of the season. The Hawks-Falcons matchup is one of four games up for KTVB's Game of the Week (see below).

Idaho's top-ranked 3A squad -- the Homedale Trojans (2-0) -- travel to Baker City, Ore., for an interstate showdown Friday at 7 p.m.

Around 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel with highlights and scores from prep football matchups around the area.

Scroll down to see games around southern Idaho. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.

5A

Lake City Timberwolves (1-1) vs. Emmett Huskies (1-1)

4 p.m. Friday - Baker City (Ore.)

Nampa Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Boise Brave (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Dona Larsen Park

Borah Lions (2-1) vs. Kuna Kavemen (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Kuna High School

Meridian Warriors (2-0) vs. Middleton Vikings (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Middleton High School

Mountain View Mavericks (0-2) vs. Owyhee Storm (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Owyhee High School

Eagle Mustangs (1-1) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Rocky Mountain High School

4A

Ridgevue Warhawks (0-2) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Bishop Kelly High School

Skyview Hawks (0-3) vs. Vallivue Falcons (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Vallivue High School

Shelley Russets (0-2) vs. Burley Bobcats (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Burley High School

Columbia Wildcats (1-1) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Canyon Ridge High School

Preston Indians (0-3) vs. Jerome Tigers (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Jerome High School

Mountain Home Tigers (0-2) vs. Minico Spartans (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Minico High School

Twin Falls Bruins (2-0) vs. Pocatello Thunder (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Pocatello High School

3A

Wood River Wolverines (0-3) vs. Jackson Hole (Wyo.)

6 p.m. Friday - Jackson Hole (Wyo.)

Filer Wildcats (0-2) vs. American Falls Beavers (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - American Falls High School

Homedale Trojans (2-0) vs. Baker City (Ore.)

7 p.m. Friday - Baker City (Ore.)

Buhl Indians (1-1) vs. Declo Hornets (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Declo High School

Weiser Wolverines (2-0) vs. Grangeville Bulldogs (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Grangeville High School

Fruitland Grizzlies (0-2) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Kimberly High School

McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-0) vs. Timberlake Tigers (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday - McCall-Donnelly High School

Parma Panthers (0-1) vs. Nampa Christian Trojans (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Nampa Christian High School

Marsing Huskies (1-1) vs. Payette Pirates (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Payette High School

2A

Vale (Ore.) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - New Plymouth High School

Wendell Trojans (2-1) vs. Ririe Bulldogs (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Ririe Junior-Senior High School

Cole Valley Christian Chargers (2-1) vs. Salmon Salvages (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Carey School

Orofino Maniacs (0-2) vs. Melba Mustangs (1-1)

2 p.m. Saturday - Melba Jr/Sr High School

1A

Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (1-1) vs. Hansen Huskies (0-2)

7 p.m. Thursday - Greenleaf Friends Academy

Idaho City Wildcats (0-2) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (1-0)

4 p.m. Friday - Garden Valley School

Butte County Pirates (1-1) vs. Watersprings Warriors (2-0)

4 p.m. Friday - Watersprings School

Cascade Ramblers (0-2) vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-1)

4 p.m. Friday - Meadows Valley School

Hagerman Pirates (1-1) vs. North Gem Cowboys (1-1)

4 p.m. Friday - North Gem High School

Council Lumberjacks (1-1) vs. Lewis County Eagles (2-0)

5 p.m. Friday - Nezperce

Grace Grizzlies (2-0) vs. Castleford Wolves (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday - Castleford High School

Clearwater Valley Rams (2-0) vs. Notus Pirates (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday - Notus Senior High School

Clark County Bobcats (0-0) vs. Challis-Mackay (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Mackay

Valley Vikings (1-1) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Glenns Ferry

Oakley Hornets (1-1) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Murtaugh

Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-1) vs. Raft River Trojans (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Raft River

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (2-0) vs. Wilder Wildcats (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday - Wilder High School

Rockland Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Dietrich High School

Timberline (Weippe) (0-2) vs. Salmon River Savages (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Salmon River High School

Rimrock Raiders (0-2) vs. Owyhee (Nev.)

2 p.m. Saturday - Owyhee (Nev.)

Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614. You can also send in pictures and videos from your games, we may show them on air and/or online.



