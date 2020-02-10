Friday Night Football live blog: Rocky Mountain takes on Kuna, Vallivue travels to Nampa and Middleton hosts BK

Follow along with scores from across southern Idaho during week six of the prep football season with our live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — Week six of the prep football season will have some teams try to start to pull away from their conference foes in the standings, while others are still technically only playing their second game this year.

Capital (1-0) heads to Boise (0-2) for an early afternoon game after picking up their first win last week over Skyview, while the Hawks will head to Borah for a 4:30 matchup. Boise Schools will not play at Dona Larsen Park this season because of COVID-19. Instead, they will play at their home fields, most of which do not have stadium lights.

West Ada schools return to action in week six after a bye week. Meridian (3-0) hosts Eagle (2-1), two weeks after the Mustangs fell to Rocky Mountain.

Centennial (0-3) heads to Mountain View (0-3), which finds itself in unfamiliar territory, without a win three games into the season.

2019 4A state champions Kuna (0-3), who moved up to 5A this fall, head to Rocky Mountain (3-0).

In 4A, Middleton (3-1) hosts Bishop Kelly (2-1) for homecoming, while Vallivue (3-0) travels to Nampa (2-1), Columbia (1-2) hosts Ridgevue (1-3), and Emmett (3-2) heads to Caldwell (0-3).

Three games have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 concerns: Fruitland at McCall, Twin Falls vs. Wood River, and Minico vs. Canyon Ridge.

Watch more High School Sports: