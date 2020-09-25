Friday Night Football: Live blog for week 5 of the 2020 high school football season

Follow along with scores from across southern Idaho during week five of the prep football season

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time this season, all high school varsity football teams are back on the field. Last week, Boise Schools joined the competition after getting approval from their school board to play a week earlier.

Tonight, Capital High School, which had a bye last week, becomes the final team in Idaho to officially start their 2020 season.

The Warriors are on a bye in week five, but there are still several storylines and matchups to follow.

In 4A, Nampa heads to Emmett, where the 3-0 Huskies found themselves making headlines this week after their head coach Rich Hargitt apologized for having Weiser's playbook and not reporting it.

One day later, Fruitland head coach Ryan Tracy was fined and suspended after an investigation found he texted those plays to Hargitt before the Huskies' game against Weiser on September 4.

Capital vs. Skyview: Watch live beginning at 4 p.m.

Watch more High School Sports: