Meridian Warriors off to their best start since 2007 when they won the state championship

For the first time in 13 years, the Warriors are 3-0 and have already beaten a top 5A team, all behind their junior quarterback.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — For the first time in 13 years, the Meridian High School football team is 3-0. The last time the Warriors started the season 3-0, they went on to win the 5A state title.

Already this season, they've beaten conference foes Centennial, Kuna, and most recently, Mountain View, something they haven't done since 2007.

"Oh yeah, it's big-time," junior quarterback Malakai Martinez said. "Mountain View, they're a great squad, a good team every year and for us to beat them, it means a lot and means that we can do a lot this season."

That includes putting up 109 points in just three games, a mark they didn't achieve until their sixth game last season.

"Troy Gleave, our offensive coordinator is doing a great job and I'm really having fun with our offense," Malakai said. "Our [offensive line] is doing a great job, our wide receiving corp, they are really good. I'd even say the top in the state."

As a sophomore last season, Malakai led the Warriors to a 3-6 season, something he said has already helped him grow this year.



"The experience as a sophomore was pretty huge for me," he explained. "I was pretty nervous last year, had a lot of ups and downs as a sophomore, and having that experience now is huge, and I've just made a lot of progress from then to now."



The Warriors have a bye in week four but will travel to Eagle and face the Mustangs on Oct. 4.

"We just got to take it to Eagle because they're a great team and they're coming off a loss last week to Rocky, so they're going to be ready to go and we are going to have to be ready as well," Martinez said.

