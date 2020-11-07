Another former Boise State baseball player transfers to Cal Poly

"It was a shame that a team so special had to be torn apart so soon, but I am confident that the relationships we built will last for a very long time."

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State baseball player Reagan Doss is the fourth known transfer since the program was eliminated by the university on July 2.

Doss confirmed to KTVB he will join the Cal Poly baseball program prior to the upcoming school year, on Friday.

The announcement comes just one week after fellow-former Bronco Joe Yorke revealed his decision to join the Cal Poly program.

Doss recorded one of the more memorable moments of a season that lasted only 14 games. In the season-opener against Texas, the redshirt freshman hit a home run, becoming the first Bronco in 40 years to do so.

"The season-opening series at Texas was something I’ll never forget," Doss recalled. "Being able to step on the field with my teammates for the first time was a very rewarding experience considering all the work that was put in behind the scenes to make that happen."

"Being able to hit my first career home run in my first at-bat was definitely a highlight and it will be something I will truly never forget," he added.

#BOOM💥#BoiseState true freshman Reagan Doss just dropped a 💣BOMB💣 to left field.



So cool. It was on the first pitch of his first collegiate at-bat in his home state of Texas.



The Broncos are on the board!@TexasBaseball 1, @broncosportsbsb 1

🔽4th pic.twitter.com/bL3uNjtQED — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 22, 2020

The memorable moments continued less than a week later for Doss. On February 28, the Broncos hosted Northern Colorado in their home-opener. Boise State won, 4-0, clinching the program's first victory since it was reinstated in 2017.

"To come home the next week and collect our first [win] was awesome," Doss said. "We were truly a special team and it’s a shame we never got to see it pan out.”

Overall, Doss appeared in 11 games and logged 7 starts this past spring. He hit .333 with 2 HR and 7 RBI. Now he leaves the program with a heavy heart.

"I’m extremely grateful for my time in Boise. It was one of the best years of my life," Doss told KTVB. "I want to thank Gary [Van Tol] for giving me the opportunity to be a part of something so special. Gary is an excellent man and coach and I am blessed to be able to learn from him and the rest of the staff in the short time that I had.

"The bond that I created with all my teammates is what I will miss the most," added Doss. "It was a shame that a team so special had to be torn apart so soon, but I am confident that the relationships we built will last for a very long time."

