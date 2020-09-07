Two more former Boise State baseball players transfer; both land in the Pac-12

Right-handed Brayden Spears will transfer to the University of Oregon, while left-handed pitcher Stuart Flesland will play at the University of Washington.

BOISE, Idaho — Two more former Boise State baseball players have found new homes, both of which are in the Pac-12, sources confirmed to KTVB on Wednesday.

Right-handed Brayden Spears will transfer to the University of Oregon, while left-handed pitcher Stuart Flesland is moving back to his home state to play at the University of Washington.

Spears made four appearances for the Broncos this past spring. He went 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA and struck out 8 batters for 10.2 innings of work.

Flesland also appeared in four games, including two starts. He posted a 1-1 record, a 3.38 ERA and racked up 15 strikeouts in just 10.2 innings.

Boise State executive director of athletics Curt Apsey announced the university was eliminating the Bronco baseball and swimming and diving programs on July 2, citing previous financial issues that have been compounded by COVID-19.

The Broncos returned to the diamond after a 40-year hiatus earlier this year, but only played 14 total games before the season was cancelled and their program was discontinued.

"Boise State did a disservice to the coaching staffs and 60 student-athletes last Thursday," Spears told KTVB. "I wanted to be a Bronco and that [opportunity] doesn’t exist today. I am still deeply disappointed about the decision."

As a result of the decision, student-athletes are allowed to transfer without penalty, meaning they will have immediate eligibility next spring.

"I have to take advantage of what I consider to be my best opportunity," added Spears. "I love Bronco Nation and I will miss my teammates, coaches and friends in the swim and dive program."

Including redshirt freshman Joe Yorke, who committed to Cal Poly last week, there are now three known players that have transferred. Sources tell KTVB that two more former Boise State baseball players could soon land Pac-12 opportunities, however, some players still insist on seeing how their land-ditch fundraising efforts play out over the next few days.

