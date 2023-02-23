x
Senate Education Committee passes financial literacy bill

The bill would make a class in financial literacy a requirement in Idaho high schools.
Credit: Screen Shot Idaho Legislature

IDAHO, USA — House Bill 92, which would require high school students across the state to learn personal finance, passed unanimously in the Senate Education Committee today.

The financial literacy class that the bill proposes would teach high school students basic finance information, like learning about bank accounts, credit, college finances, taxes, budgeting and more. The class would be required in order for students to graduate.

Republican State Rep. James Petzke co-wrote Bill 92 with State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield. The bill now heads to the Senate floor. 

