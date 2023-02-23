Former Ada County Sheriff Bartlett decertified by POST

Stephen Bartlett was Ada County Sheriff from 2015 until he announced his retirement mid-term in 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett is no longer certified by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, staff with POST confirmed this week.

Bartlett was appointed sheriff in 2015 after the retirement of then-Sheriff Gary Raney. In June 2021, less than a year after being elected to a full four-year term, Bartlett announced his retirement. Before being appointed sheriff, Bartlett had been with the Ada County Sheriff's Office as a deputy since 2003.

In response to KTVB's requests for information, Idaho POST confirmed Thursday morning that POST had initiated a decertification investigation into Bartlett on April 1, 2022.

"In response to the investigation, Mr. Bartlett declined to participate in the investigation and voluntarily relinquished his certifications on November 28, 2022," the email from POST stated.

POST has not provided additional details about the investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

