Meridian Police looking for three burglary suspects

The men are accused of burgling a construction site.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three burglary suspects. According to police, a construction site was burgled on September 22, 2022 around 2900 E. Freeway Drive in Meridian.

The first suspect is a white male, he has shoulder length blonde hair, is tall, slender and was wearing a light blue shirt.

The second suspect is also a white male who is tall, slender and was wearing dark pants and a light sweatshirt.

The third suspect is a Hispanic male with an average build, a full beard, dark hair and was wearing a fluorescent yellow hoodie.

Meridian Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Meridian tip line at 208-895-3362 or email propertycrimes@meridiancity.org.and reference case number 22-6304.

