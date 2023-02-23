Foster Care Awareness Day at the Idaho Capitol

Idaho Voices for Children provided lawmakers and community members education and personal stories to help make change in the foster system.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Falls resident Chalyce Hurt grew up in foster care.

"I entered care around 15. I always knew I had an anxiety problem because of how I acted and depression as well," Hurt said. "While I was in care, it wasn't something my family ever talked about.".

Mental health was something she had to figure out on her own.

"When I turned 18 and was able to go to the doctor. I took myself and was diagnosed with depression and anxiety,” Hurt said.

Mental health is one of the main topics Hurt talked about Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol. Her mission is to change the way mental health is addressed in foster care.

"So many youths that enter care or exit care end up having mental health issues. If we are bringing attention to the problem, then we could prevent the problem from getting bigger,” Hurt said.

On Wednesday, Idaho Voices for Children and state lawmakers observed Foster Care Awareness Day at the statehouse.

"It's imperative to bring together Idahoans impacted by foster care community advocates, partners, and Idaho's elected officials and agencies to identify priorities moving forward," Gov. Brad Little said as he read a proclamation in the Lincoln Auditorium.

A recent Idaho Voices for Children study shows that 1,216 children entered foster care in Idaho in 2022. Eighty-one percent entered foster care due to neglect and about 19% entered due to physical or sexual abuse.

"It's just ensuring that there are enough families for any child that might need to be put into a placement or be a part of the systems and just ensuring that there's always an opportunity to keep siblings together to ensure those placements are there," said Terrell Couch with Idaho Voices for Children.

Keeping siblings together was a movement Hurt led in 2018. During the conference, she said her work is not done.

"I just think it's super powerful that I was ever given the opportunity to talk about what was wrong in care and that people thought it was important enough to listen to me," Hurt said. "So, I have been able to make big changes in care.”

