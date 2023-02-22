Wednesday's Child: This 16-year-old is very goal-orientated

Ash said people consider her creative and she likes doing projects. She also loves to get into the kitchen and bake.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — This week's Wednesday Child is Melody, but she prefers to be called Ash, she is a 16-year-old who is ready to find a family and a place called home. KTVB met her at the Paul Mitchell School in Twin Falls. Ash wants to have a career in "beauty" one day.

"I really like doing hair and everything, hair nails and makeup," Ash said. "I can do my own hair. I like reading, I like doing hair and singing lot's of music."

Ash is extremely resilient, she's been through a lot. She said people consider her creative and she likes doing projects.

She also loves animals, and she has two younger siblings that look up to her. The three of them enjoy spending time with each other.

Ash, loves school, sings in the choir and gets great grades. She even loves to get into the kitchen and bake.

"I do, it's like another sort of mini passion of mine," Ash said.

