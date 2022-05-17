2022 election will bring new Idaho lieutenant governor; 3 hopefuls seek GOP nomination

House Speaker Scott Bedke, Rep. Priscilla Giddings and Boise County resident Daniel Gasiorowski are running for the Republican lieutenant governor nomination.

BOISE, Idaho — Current Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's entry into the Idaho governor's race opened up the race for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2022. Three candidates are seeking the Republican nomination: Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird and Daniel Gasiorowski of Placerville.

Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson) are running unopposed in their parties' primaries. The Republican nominee will be on the ballot with both of those candidates in the November 8 general election.

The lieutenant governor's official duties include presiding over the Idaho Senate and serving as acting governor if the elected governor has died, resigned, is disqualified from office, is removed by impeachment, inability to perform the duties, or is "absent from the state," a phrase that has been subject to different legal interpretations in recent years.

Who is Scott Bedke?

Scott Bedke, a fourth-generation rancher from Oakley, has served 11 terms in the Idaho House of Representatives, and has been Speaker of the House since December 2012. Outside the statehouse, Bedke has served as president of the Idaho Cattle Association, director of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, and Oakley City Council member. Bedke and his wife, Sarah, have four children and 14 grandchildren.

Who is Daniel Gasiorowski?

Daniel Gasiorowski is a Vietnam veteran and longtime Boise County resident. He has served as commander of American Legion Post 12, assistant fire chief for Placerville, past chair of Boise County's Planning and Zoning Commission, a member of the Boise County Job Creation and Economic Development Commission, and past treasurer of the Boise Co. Republican Central Committee.

Gasiorowski's work experience includes management for K-Mart and customer service with CenturyLink. He graduated from Boise State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He is married with two children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Who is Priscilla Giddings?

Priscilla Giddings is in her third term as state representative for District 7 in the Idaho House. She holds a bachelor's degree in biology from the U.S. Air Force Academy and master's degree in physiology from California University of Pennsylvania. Giddings, a pilot with active-duty and combat experience, is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. She lives in White Bird with her husband Matt and their two daughters.

