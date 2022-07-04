Idaho Primary Election guide: Congressional, statewide and legislative offices

Example video title will go here for this video

New legislative and congressional districts are in place for this election. Your polling place and which district you're in may have changed.

Getting ready to vote : Registration, absentee ballots, where to go

Both of Idaho's representatives to the U.S. House, one U.S. Senator, the entire Idaho Legislature and all seven elected statewide offices are up for election this year.

The 2022 Idaho Primary Election, set for May 17, will determine which candidates will represent the Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian and Republican parties in the general election in November. In some districts, only one party is represented, so the primary also will effectively determine who wins that office.

This guide includes a rundown of candidates for statewide, congressional and legislative offices. County offices and local bond or levy measures will be posted soon in a separate guide.

To see candidates for a particular race, go to the chapter bar at the top of this story, scroll sideways to find the one you're interested in, and select that chapter link. Parties are listed in alphabetical order. Independent candidates do not appear on primary ballots, and are not listed here.

Also, be sure to check out the chapter on redistricting. You may be in a different legislative district this year, even if you haven't moved since the last election. Idaho's six-member, bipartisan redistricting commission adopted the new legislative and congressional districts last November. Both plans were challenged; the Idaho Supreme Court rejected those lawsuits and issued decisions upholding both the congressional and legislative maps.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to vote in the primary. Links are from the Idaho Secretary of State's official voter information website.

First things first: Registration

April 22 is the preregistration deadline. Register online before midnight, or bring a completed registration form to your county clerk's office by 5 p.m. Mailed paper applications must be postmarked by this date.

You also may register on the day of the election (May 17) at your polling place. Find your polling place here. You will need photo ID and proof of your address, such as a utility bill or lease agreement.

Not sure if you're registered, but might be? Find out at this link.

Voting by absentee ballot

May 6 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. The request must be received by the county clerk by 5 p.m.

If you had planned to vote in-person on Election Day, but are hospitalized after May 6, you may submit an emergency absentee ballot application between May 12 and 5 p.m. on May 16.

Voted absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. May 17.

In-person early voting must begin by May 2 in the counties that offer it and ends at 5 p.m. on May 13. Early voting is held at a central location, such as the county elections office.

It's Election Day, where do I go? What else do I need to know?

Many polling locations have changed since the last election. Find your polling place here.

Voters are required to present photo ID. A registered voter who does not have photo ID may instead sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, which is a sworn statement of identity.

If you've moved recently, but more than 30 days before the election, and haven't updated your voter registration information, bring proof of your new address to the polling place associated with your new address and update your information when you check in.

If you've moved less than 30 days before the election, and are eligible to vote, go to the polling place associated with your old address.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17.

Primary voters will receive a ballot corresponding to their party affiliation. Unaffiliated voters will receive a nonpartisan ballot, or may choose a ballot for a party that opens its primary to unaffiliated voters.