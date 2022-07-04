Idaho Primary Election guide: Congressional, statewide and legislative offices
New legislative and congressional districts are in place for this election. Your polling place and which district you're in may have changed.
Getting ready to vote
Registration, absentee ballots, where to go
Pick a party -- or don't
Affiliating, choosing a ballot
Redistricting
Congressional and legislative boundaries
Congressional offices
U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 1, U.S. House District 2
Idaho statewide offices
Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney general, Supt. of Public Instruction
Judicial
Idaho Supreme Court justices, Appellate court judges; District Court judges
Idaho Legislature districts 1-7
State House and Senate
Idaho Legislature districts 8-14
State House and Senate
Idaho Legislature districts 15-21
State House and Senate
Idaho Legislature districts 22-28
State House and Senate
Idaho Legislature districts 29-35
State House and Senate
Getting ready to vote: Registration, absentee ballots, where to go
Both of Idaho's representatives to the U.S. House, one U.S. Senator, the entire Idaho Legislature and all seven elected statewide offices are up for election this year.
The 2022 Idaho Primary Election, set for May 17, will determine which candidates will represent the Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian and Republican parties in the general election in November. In some districts, only one party is represented, so the primary also will effectively determine who wins that office.
This guide includes a rundown of candidates for statewide, congressional and legislative offices. County offices and local bond or levy measures will be posted soon in a separate guide.
To see candidates for a particular race, go to the chapter bar at the top of this story, scroll sideways to find the one you're interested in, and select that chapter link. Parties are listed in alphabetical order. Independent candidates do not appear on primary ballots, and are not listed here.
Also, be sure to check out the chapter on redistricting. You may be in a different legislative district this year, even if you haven't moved since the last election. Idaho's six-member, bipartisan redistricting commission adopted the new legislative and congressional districts last November. Both plans were challenged; the Idaho Supreme Court rejected those lawsuits and issued decisions upholding both the congressional and legislative maps.
Here's what you need to know if you plan to vote in the primary. Links are from the Idaho Secretary of State's official voter information website.
First things first: Registration
- April 22 is the preregistration deadline. Register online before midnight, or bring a completed registration form to your county clerk's office by 5 p.m. Mailed paper applications must be postmarked by this date.
- You also may register on the day of the election (May 17) at your polling place. Find your polling place here. You will need photo ID and proof of your address, such as a utility bill or lease agreement.
- Not sure if you're registered, but might be? Find out at this link.
Voting by absentee ballot
- May 6 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. The request must be received by the county clerk by 5 p.m.
- If you had planned to vote in-person on Election Day, but are hospitalized after May 6, you may submit an emergency absentee ballot application between May 12 and 5 p.m. on May 16.
- Voted absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. May 17.
- In-person early voting must begin by May 2 in the counties that offer it and ends at 5 p.m. on May 13. Early voting is held at a central location, such as the county elections office.
It's Election Day, where do I go? What else do I need to know?
- Many polling locations have changed since the last election. Find your polling place here.
- Voters are required to present photo ID. A registered voter who does not have photo ID may instead sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, which is a sworn statement of identity.
- If you've moved recently, but more than 30 days before the election, and haven't updated your voter registration information, bring proof of your new address to the polling place associated with your new address and update your information when you check in.
- If you've moved less than 30 days before the election, and are eligible to vote, go to the polling place associated with your old address.
- Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17.
- Primary voters will receive a ballot corresponding to their party affiliation. Unaffiliated voters will receive a nonpartisan ballot, or may choose a ballot for a party that opens its primary to unaffiliated voters.
Read on for information about affiliating with a particular party, or none at all.
Pick a party -- or don't: Affiliating, choosing a ballot
Idaho has a closed-primary system, meaning political parties may limit who's allowed to vote in a particular party's primary.
- Idaho residents registering to vote are asked to affiliate with one of the state's four recognized political parties -- Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian or Republican. Voters may choose to remain unaffiliated.
- Voters affiliated with one party may change their affiliation to another up to the candidate filing deadline, which was March 11.
- Voters who have never chosen a party affiliation may choose to affiliate with a party at any time, up to and including the day of the election.
- A voter who chooses to remain unaffiliated has a couple of options: receiving a nonpartisan ballot or choosing a ballot for a party that has opened its primary to unaffiliated voters.
- The Idaho Republican Party only allows voters who choose to affiliate as Republicans to vote a Republican ballot in the primary.
Redistricting: Congressional and legislative boundaries
This is a big change affecting many voters around Idaho: The state has new congressional and legislative district boundaries. They've been redrawn in a process that takes place every 10 years, following the U.S. Census. The State of Idaho has an online map and lookup tool where you can find your legislative district. It's in the window below.
The new Congressional Districts map is available here, but does not have the same lookup tool. As has been the case for the past few decades, Ada County is split between the First and Second congressional districts. However, the boundary has changed. It's not a straight line down the middle of Ada County, but if you live east of Eagle Road and voted in the First District U.S. House race in 2020, there's a good chance you're in the Second District this year.
Congressional offices: U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 1, U.S. House District 2
U.S. Senator
Constitution
- Ray J. Writz
Democratic
- Ben Pursley
- David Roth
Libertarian
- Idaho Sierra Law (aka Carta Reale Sierra)
Republicans
- Brenda Bourn
- Mike Crapo
- Natalie Fleming
- Scott Trotter
- Ramont Turnbull
U.S. Representative – District 1
Democrat
- Kaylee Peterson
Libertarian
- Joe Evans
Republican
- Russ Fulcher
U.S. Representative – District 2
Democrat
- Wendy Norman
Republican
- Flint L. Christensen
- Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy
- Chris Porter
- Mike Simpson
- Bryan Smith
Idaho statewide offices: Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney general, Supt. of Public Instruction
Governor
Constitution
- Chantyrose Davison
Democrat
- Stephen Heidt
Libertarian
- John Dionne Jr.
Republican
- Steven R. Bradshaw
- Ben Cannady
- Edward R. Humphreys
- Brad Little
- Lisa Marie
- Janice McGeachin
- Cody Usabel
Lieutenant Governor
Constitution
- Pro-Life (a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson)
Democrat
- Terri Pickens Manweiler
Republican
- Scott Bedke
- Daniel J Gasiorowski
- Priscilla Giddings
Secretary of State
Democrat
- Shawn Keenan
Republican
- Phil McGrane
- Dorothy Moon
- Mary Souza
State Controller
Constitution
- Miste Gardner
Democrat
- Dianna David
Republican
- Brandon D Woolf
State Treasurer
Democrat
- Jill L. Ellsworth
Republican
- Julie A. Ellsworth
Attorney General
Democrat
- Steven Scanlin
Republican
- Raul R. Labrador
- Arthur “Art” Macomber
- Lawrence Wasden
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Democrat
- Terry L. Gilbert
Republican
- Debbie Critchfield
- Branden J Durst
- Sherri Ybarra
Judicial: Idaho Supreme Court justices, Appellate court judges; District Court judges
Supreme Court Justice
To succeed: Justice Colleen D. Zahn
- Colleen D. Zahn
To succeed: Justice Robyn M. Brody
- Robyn Brody
Appellate Court Judge
To succeed: Judge Molly J. Huskey
- Molly J. Huskey
District Judge – District 1
To succeed: Judge Barbara Buchanan
- Barbara Buchanan
To succeed: Judge Cynthia K.C. Meyer
- Cynthia K.C. Meyer
To succeed: Judge John T. Mitchell
- John T. Mitchell
To succeed: Judge Lamont Christian Berecz
Lamont Christian Berecz
To succeed: Judge Lansing Haynes
Barry McHugh
To succeed: Judge Rick Christensen
- Rick Christensen
- Stanley T. Mortensen
District Judge – District 2
To succeed: Judge Gregory Fitzmaurice
- Adam H. Green
To succeed: Judge Jay Gaskill
- John H Bradbury
- Justin J. Coleman
- Michelle M. Evans
To succeed: Judge John C. Judge
- John C. Judge
District Judge – District 3
To succeed: Judge Andrea L. Courtney
- Andrea L. Courtney
To succeed: Judge Davis Frederick VanderVelde
- Davis F. VanderVelde
To succeed: Judge Gene A. Petty
- Gene A. Petty
To succeed Judge Thomas W. Whitney
- Shari Dodge
- Thomas W. Whitney
District Judge – District 4
To succeed: Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace
- Cynthia Yee-Wallace
To succeed: Judge James S. Cawthon
- James S. Cawthon
To succeed: Judge Jason D. Scott
- Jason D. Scott
To succeed: Judge Jonathan Medema
- Jonathan Medema
To succeed: Judge Lynn G. Norton
- Lynn G. Norton
To succeed: Judge Michael John Reardon
- Michael J Reardon
To succeed: Judge Nancy A. Baskin
- Nancy A. Baskin
To succeed: Judge Patrick Miller
- Patrick Miller
To succeed: Judge Peter G Barton
- Peter G Barton
To succeed: Judge Samuel A. Hoagland
- Samuel A. Hoagland
To succeed: Judge Steven Hippler
- Steven Hippler
District Judge – District 5
To succeed: Judge Benjamin J. Cluff
- Benjamin J. Cluff
To succeed: Judge Eric J. Wildman
- Eric J. Wildman
To succeed: Judge Jonathan P. Brody
- Jonathan P. Brody
To succeed: Judge Michael Patrick Tribe
- Michael Patrick Tribe
To succeed: Judge Ned Williamson
- Ned Williamson
To succeed: Judge Roger B. Harris
- Roger B. Harris
To succeed: Judge Rosemary Emory
- Rosemary Emory
District Judge – District 6
To succeed: Judge Javier L. Gabiola
- Javier L. Gabiola
To succeed: Judge Mitchell W. Brown
- Mitchell W. Brown
To succeed: Judge Robert C. Naftz
- Robert C. Naftz
To succeed: Judge Rudolph Enrico Carnaroli
- Rudolph “Rick” Carnaroli
District Judge – District 7
To succeed: Judge Bruce L. Pickett
Bruce L. Pickett
To succeed: Judge Dane H. Watkins, Jr.
Dane H. Watkins, Jr.
To succeed: Judge Darren B. Simpson
Darren B. Simpson
To succeed: Judge Stevan H Thompson
Stevan H Thompson
To succeed: Judge Steven W. Boyce
Steven W. Boyce
Idaho Legislature districts 1-7: State House and Senate
District 1
Senator
Republican
- Scott Herndon
- Jim Woodward
Representative, position A
Democrat
- Steve R. Johnson
Republican
- Spencer Hutchings
- Adam Rorick
- Mark Sauter
- Travis Thompson
- Cynthia P Weiss
Representative, position B
Republican
- Sage G Dixon
- Todd Engel
District 2
Senator
Republican
- Jon Cantamessa
- Phil Hart
- Bill Hasz
Representative, position A
Republican
- Heather Scott
Representative, position B
Democratic
- Tom Stroschein
Libertarian
- Jennifer Ann Luoma
Republican
- Dale Hawkins
District 3
Senator
Republican
- Doug “Doug O” Okuniewicz
Representative, position A
Republican
- Vito Barbieri
Representative, position B
Republican
- Jordan Redman
- Rick Small
District 4
Senator
Republican
- Tara Malek
- Ben Toews
Representative, position A
Democratic
- Megan Dardis-Kunz
Republican
- Jim Addis
- Joe Alfieri
Representative, position B
Democratic
- Larry Bieber
Republican
- Paul Amador
- Elaine Price
District 5
Senator
Republican
- Carl Bjerke
- Peter Riggs
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Kristy Reed Johnson
Republican
- Ron Mendive
- Cheri Zao
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Teresa Borrenphol
Republican
- Tony Wisniewski
District 6
Senator
Constitution
- James Hartley
Democratic
- David Nelson
Republican
- Robert Blair
- Dan Foreman
- Jen Seegmiller
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Jamal Kingsley Lyksett
Republican
- Claudia Dalby
- Lori McCann
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Tim Gresback
Republican
- Brandon Mitchell
District 7
Senator
Republican
- Cindy Carlson
- Carl Crabtree
- Heather Rogers
- Keith Stuffle
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Lynn Guyer
- Mike Kingsley
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Charlie Shepherd
Idaho Legislature districts 8-14: State House and Senate
District 8
Senator
Republican
- Gary E Freeman
- Terry Gestrin
- Jon Krueger
- Geoff Schroeder
Representative, Position A
Constitution
- Steven W Feil
Republican
- Rob Beiswenger
- Matthew “Matt” Bundy
Representative, Position B
Constitution
- Tony Ullrich
Republican
- Megan C. Blanksma
District 9
Senator
Republican
- Kayla Dunn
- Abby Lee
- Jordan Marques
- Jim Rice
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Jacyn Gallagher
- Ryan Kerby
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Judy Boyle
- Scott Syme
District 10
Senator
Democratic
- Bob Solomon
Republican
- Scott R Brock
- Tammy Nichols
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Rachel Hazelip
- Mike Moyle
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Beverlee Furner
- Coral Kenagy
- Bruce D. Skaug
District 11
Senator
Constitution
- Kurtis Berger
Democratic
- Toni Ferro
Republican
- Greg Chaney
- Chris Trakel
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Robert Scoville
Republican
- Julie K. Yamamoto
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Marisela Pesina
Republican
- Chris Allgood
- Kent Marmon
- Mike Miller
District 12
Senator
Republican
- Ben Adams
- Thomas Netzley
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Jeff Cornilles
- Sebastian Griffin
- Machele Hamilton
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Jaron Crane
- Jana M. Warner
District 13
Senator
Republican
- Jeff Agenbroad
- Brian Lenney
Representative, Position A
Constitution
- Petre Danaila
Republican
- Brent J. Crane
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Tara Barling
- Roger Hunt
- Kenny Wroten
District 14
Senator
Constitution
- Kirsten Faith Richardson
Libertarian
- Robert Imhoff
Republican
- Katie Donahue
- C. Scott Grow
- Steven Thayn
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Crystal Ivie
Republican
- Ted Hill
- Caleb Hoobery
- Tracey L. Koellisch
- Mike Olsen
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Shelley Brock
Republican
- Gayann DeMordaunt
- Josh Tanner
Idaho Legislature districts 15-21: State House and Senate
District 15
Senator
Constitution
- Sarah A. Clendenon
Democratic
- Rick Just
Republican
- Codi Galloway
- Dorothy Greenzang
- Fred Martin
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Steve Berch
Republican
- Steve Keyser
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Jeff Nafsinger
Republican
- Dori Healey
District 16
Senator
Democratic
- Ali Rabe
Republican
- Dennis Mansfield
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Soñia Galaviz
Republican
- Mark A Montoya
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Colin Nash
Republican
- Jackie Davidson
- Richard Shurtleff
District 17
Senator
Democratic
- Carrie Semmelroth
Republican
- Benjamin Donovan Chafetz
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- John Gannon
Republican
- Mike Boswell
- April Larson
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Sue Chew
Republican
- Mary Ellen Nourse
District 18
Senator
Democratic
- Janie Ward-Engelking
Republican
- Dan Bridges
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Ilana Rubel
Republican
- MaryKate Johnson
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Brooke Green
Republican
- Megan Conrad Landen
District 19
Senator
Democratic
- Melissa Wintrow
Republican
- Blair Moss
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Lauren Necochea
Republican
- Melissa J. Christian
- James M Feederle
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Chris Mathias
Republican
- James Faasau
District 20
Senator
Republican
- Mark Johnson
- Rosa Martinez
- Ryan Spoon
- Chuck Winder
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Joe Palmer
- Gloria Urwin
Representative, Position B
Republican
- James D Holtzclaw
- Mike Hon
District 21
Senator
Constitution
- Monica McKinley
Republican
- Treg A. Bernt
- Thad Butterworth
- Calvin Huit
Representative, Position A
Constitution
- Daniel Weston
Democratic
- Josi Christensen
Libertarian
- Mike Long
Republican
- Dom Gelsomino
- James Petzke
- Tara Pugmire
- Tyler Ricks
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Brandon Dybdal
- Jeff Ehlers
- Caleb Pirc
Idaho Legislature districts 22-28: State House and Senate
District 22
Senator
Constitution
- Brendan J. Gomez
Democratic
- Pat Soulliere
Republican
- Lori Den Hartog
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Natalie R. MacLachlan
Republican
- Greg Ferch
- John Vander Woude
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Dawn Pierce
Republican
- Jason A. Monks
District 23
Senator
Democratic
- Mik Lose
Libertarian
- Jon Basabe
Republican
- Steve Allmer
- Todd Lakey
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Melissa Durrant
- Jason Knopp
- Michael Law
- Tammy Payne
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Chris Bruce
- Tina Lambert
- Shaun Laughlin
- Lyman Gene Winchester
District 24
Senator
Republican
- Jim Patrick
- Glenneda Zuiderveld
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Chenele Dixon
- Tori Orgain-Wakewood
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Creighton Knight
- Steve Miller
District 25
Senator
Constitution
- Paul Thompson
Republican
- Linda Wright Hartgen
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Lance Clow
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Rocky Ferrenburg
- Gregory Lanting
District 26
Senator
Democratic
- Ron C Taylor
Republican
- Laurie Lickley
- Eric Parker
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Ned Burns
Republican
- Mike Pohanka
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Karma Metzler Fitzgerald
Republican
- Lyle Johnstone
- Jack Nelsen
District 27
Senator
Republican
- Kelly Anthon
- Jeanie Hakes
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Douglas T Pickett
- Carl C Voigt
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Ryan Cook
- Pat Field
- Clay Handy
- John Stokes
- Kevin Williams
District 28
Senator
Republican
- Tom Branson
- Art da Rosa
- Jim Guthrie
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Richard “Rick” Cheatum
- Dawn L. Morrell
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Dan Garner
- R. Scott Workman
Idaho Legislature districts 29-35: State House and Senate
District 29
Senator
Democratic
- James D. Ruchti
Republican
- David T. Worley
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Mary Shea
Republican
- Dustin Whitney Manwaring
- S. Craig Yadon
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Nate Roberts
Republican
- Greg Romriell
- Jake Stevens
District 30
Senator
Democratic
- Dave Archuleta
Republican
- Jerry D Bingham
- Barry F Johnson
- Julie VanOrden
Representative, Position A
Republican
- David Cannon
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Travis Oler
Republican
- Julianne Young
District 31
Senator
Republican
- Fran Bryson
- Van Burtenshaw
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Connie Delaney
Republican
- Karey Hanks
- Jerald Raymond
Representative, Position B
Democratic
- Wayne Talmadge
Republican
- Rod Furniss
- Darnell Shipp
District 32
Senator
Republican
- Kevin Cook
- Keith Newberry
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Nicholas T. Christiansen
- Stephanie Jo Mickelsen
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Wendy Horman
District 33
Senator
Republican
- Dave Lent
- Bryan Scholz
Representative, Position A
Democratic
- Miranda Marquit
Republican
- Barbara Ehardt
- Jeff Thompson
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Marco Erickson
District 34
Senator
Republican
- Doug Ricks
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Jason “JD” Drollinger
- Jon O. Weber
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Ron Nate
- Britt Raybould
District 35
Senator
Republican
- Mark Harris
- Doug Toomer
Representative, Position A
Republican
- Kevin Andrus
- Jon Goode
Representative, Position B
Republican
- Chad Christensen
- Josh Wheeler
