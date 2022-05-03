Idaho Primary Election: County races, local bonds and levies
The primary election is May 17.
Preparing to vote
Registration, absentee ballots, at the polls
Ada County
Adams County
Blaine County
Boise County
Camas County
Canyon County
Cassia County
Custer County
Elmore County
Gem County
Gooding County
Idaho County
Jerome County
Minidoka County
Owyhee County
Payette County
Twin Falls County
Washington County
In addition to congressional, statewide and legislative races, voters in the Idaho Primary on May 17 will elect party nominees for county offices and, in some communities, decide on bond and levy measures.
This story includes a rundown of county races and bond and levy measures, based on information from official sample ballots. Any information missing at this time will be posted when received and confirmed. For information about congressional, statewide and legislative races, and to find which legislative district you're in, click or tap here.
County commissioner second district seats are for four-year terms; third district seats are for two-year terms.
First, here's what you need to know if you plan to vote in the primary. Links are from the Idaho Secretary of State's official voter information website. If you have specific questions not answered here, contact your county clerk's office.
Preparing to vote: Registration, absentee ballots, at the polls
Registration
- April 22 was the preregistration deadline.
- You also may register on the day of the election (May 17) at your polling place. Find your polling place here. You will need photo ID and proof of your address, such as a utility bill or lease agreement.
- Not sure if you're registered, but might be? Find out at this link.
Voting by absentee ballot
- May 6 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. The request must be received by the county clerk by 5 p.m.
- If you had planned to vote in-person on Election Day, but are hospitalized after May 6, you may submit an emergency absentee ballot application between May 12 and 5 p.m. on May 16.
- Voted absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. May 17.
- In-person early voting must begin by May 2 in the counties that offer it and ends at 5 p.m. on May 13. Early voting is held at a central location, such as the county elections office.
It's Election Day, where do I go?
- Many polling locations have changed since the last election. Find your polling place here.
- Voters are required to present photo ID. A registered voter who does not have photo ID may instead sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, which is a sworn statement of identity.
- If you've moved recently, but more than 30 days before the election, and haven't updated your voter registration information, bring proof of your new address to the polling place associated with your new address and update your information when you check in.
- If you've moved less than 30 days before the election, and are eligible to vote, go to the polling place associated with your old address.
- Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17.
Party affiliation
- Idaho residents registering to vote are asked to affiliate with one of the state's four recognized political parties -- Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian or Republican. Voters may choose to remain unaffiliated.
- Primary voters will receive a ballot corresponding to their party affiliation. Unaffiliated voters will receive a nonpartisan ballot, or may choose a ballot for a party that opens its primary to unaffiliated voters.
- The Idaho Republican Party only allows voters who choose to affiliate as Republicans to vote a Republican ballot in the primary.
- Voters affiliated with one party may change their affiliation to another up to the candidate filing deadline, which was March 11.
- Voters who have never chosen a party affiliation may choose to affiliate with a party at any time, up to and including the day of the election.
Ada County:
Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Ada County Elections, Boise City Hall and Meridian City Hall
County Commissioner Second District
Democratic
- Stan Ridgeway
Republican
- Rod W Beck
County Commissioner Third District
Democratic
- Patricia Nilsson
Republican
- Dawn Retzlaff
- Sharon M. Ullman
- Tom Dayley
Sheriff
Democratic
- Victor McCraw
Republican
- Matthew Clifford
- Doug Traubel
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Trent Tripple
County Treasurer
Republican
- Elizabeth “Beth” Mahn
Assessor
Democratic
- Laurie Barrera
Republican
- Bradley Bolicek
- Ron DeRoest
- Dave Litster
- Rebecca Arnold
Coroner
Democratic
- Dotti Owens
Republican
- Cheri Durst
- Rich Riffle
Adams County:
Early voting: April 18 – May 13 at Adams County Courthouse
County Commissioner Second District
Democratic
- Lee Ann Evans
Republican
- Hank Ivey
- Daren Ward
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Viki Purdy
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Sherry Ward
County Treasurer
Republican
- Tonjua Spelman
County Assessor
Republican
- Stacy Swift Dreyer
County Coroner
Republican
- Susan Warner
Salmon River School District - Supplemental levy
- Amount: $495,000 for one year – the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022
- Purpose: “Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243 adopted on February 22, 2022.”
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $2.33 per $100,000 of September taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
Blaine County:
Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Blaine County Courthouse
County Commissioner District 2
Democratic
- Muffy Davis
County Commissioner District 3
Democratic
- Angenie McCleary
Assessor
Democratic
- Jim Williams
Clerk of the District Court
Democratic
- Stephen McDougall Graham
- Gretchen Stinnett
Coroner
Democratic
- Russell D. Mikel (Write-in)
County Treasurer
Democratic
- John David Davidson
Wood River Fire Protection District – General Obligation Bond
- Amount: $17.1 million (principal amount), to be payable from a levy of taxes for a term that shall not exceed 25 years. The anticipated interest rate on the proposed bonds is 3 percent per annum. Total interest anticipated to be paid over the life of the bonds is $7,656,600; total amount of $24,756,600.
- Purpose: To pay the cost of construction of a new fire station and renovations to existing facilities, with related equipment and improvements.
- Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $74.33 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
City of Bellevue – Local-option sales tax on short-term rentals
- Amount: 3-percent room occupancy charge on receipts from all short-term rental (30 days or less) charges for hotel-motel rooms, condominium units, tourist homes, or other sleeping accommodations, effective July 1, 2022.
- Purpose: Street repair, maintenance, equipment, and improvements, including snow plowing.
City of Ketchum – Local-option sales tax increase for Workforce Housing Provision and Support
- Amount: Increase local-option tax rates by an additional 0.75 percent on retail sales, an additional 2 percent on hotel-motel room occupancy sale tax, including short-term rentals (30 days or less), an additional 2 percent on liquor-by-the-drink sales tax, and an additional 1 percent on building material sales tax, excluding materials for workforce housing projects.
- Purpose: New revenues generated from the additional taxes will “solely be used for the purposes of Workforce Housing Provision and Support.”
Boise County:
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Brent Adamson
- Rick Aspril
- Bill Baker
- Marla S Lawson
- Clay Tucker
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- George T. Butters Jr.
- Warren Grover
- Lindy Lindstrom
- Ryan Stirm
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Mary Prisco
- Debra Jackson
County Treasurer
Republican
- Gina Turner
County Assessor
Republican
- Chris Juszczak
County Coroner
Republican
- Pamela Garlock
Camas County:
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Marshall Ralph
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Travis Kramer
- Nicholas Weatherly
County Clerk
Republican
- Connie C. Johnson
- Brianna Walter
County Treasurer
Republican
- Michelle Dalin
- Deanna L. Hoskinson
Assessor
Republican
- Lynn McGuire
Coroner
Republican
- Wesley A. Walker
Canyon County:
Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Canyon Co. Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell, or Celebration Church, 2121 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa
Assessor
Republican
- Brian R Stender
Clerk
Republican
- Chris Yamamoto
- Sandy Bowden
Commissioner District 2
Republican
- Brad Holton
- Keri K. Smith
- Connie Constantine
Commissioner District 3
Republican
- Pam White
- Victor Holliday
- Zach Brooks
Coroner
Republican
- Jennifer Crawford
- Mike Pullin
County Treasurer
Republican
- Tracie Lloyd
Cassia County:
Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Cassia County Courthouse
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Jim Powell
- Robert J Kunau
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Kent R. Searle
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Joseph W. Larsen
County Treasurer
Republican
- Laura S Greener
County Assessor
Republican
- Jay Lenkersdorfer
- Martin K. Adams
- Darby V. Hawkes
County Coroner
Republican
- Craig J. Rinehart
City of Burley Override Levy
Ballot question: “Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Burley be increased to produce the sum of $165,000 in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2022 and 2023, to provide additional funding for the City of Burley Streets Department and the continued construction, repair, and maintenance of City of Burley streets and costs of equipment, materials, and personnel related thereto as provided in resolution No. 2-22 of the Burley City Council adopted on the 1st day of March, 2022?”
- Amount: $165,000 per year for two years. This proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on the last day of tax year 2021.
- Purpose: The continued construction, repair and maintenance of streets and costs of related equipment, materials, and personnel.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $21.57 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy, and the estimated tax is not expected to change.
Custer County:
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Randy Corgatelli
- John Keppner
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Loy Pehrson, Jr.
- Steve W. Smith
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Lura H. Baker
County Treasurer
Republican
- Allicyn Latimer
Assessor
Republican
- Jaquel Lynn Bruno
Coroner
Republican
- Charlotte Wells
- Chad Workman
Elmore County:
Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Elmore County Courthouse
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Crystal Rogers
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Albert Hofer
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Shelley Essl
County Treasurer
Republican
- Amber Sloan
Assessor
Republican
- Josh Dison
Coroner
Republican
- Nickie M. Campbell
Mountain Home School District Bond
- Purpose: Construction of a new high school.
- Principal amount: $79 million, to be repaid over 20 years or less. Anticipated interest rate is 2.26% per annum.
- Total amount to be repaid (estimated): $87,365,400 – consisting of $79 million in principal, $20,156,400 of interest, less $11.8 million in estimated bond levy equalization payments.
- Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: $225 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
- Ballot question: Shall the Board of Trustees of Mountain Home School District No. 193 be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of said District, in one or more series, in a principal amount not to exceed $79 million for the purpose of constructing a high school to replace the existing high school, along with any appurtenant facilities and equipment needed for same, such series of bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, for a term not to exceed 20 years?
Gem County:
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Bill Butticci
- Jefferson Maurice Jenkins
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Mark H. Rekow
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Shelly Tilton
County Treasurer
Republican
- Megan Keene
Assessor
Republican
- Hollie Ann Strang
Coroner
Republican
- John L Buck
Gooding County:
Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Gooding County Courthouse
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Mark E Bolduc
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Ron Buhler
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Denise Gill
County Treasurer
Republican
- Christina “Tine” Wines
Assessor
Republican
- Justin L. Baldwin
Coroner
Republican
- Patrick J. Curtis
Hagerman Fire Protection District – Temporary Override Levy
- Purpose: Defraying personnel costs associated with provisions for licensed services by the Hagerman Fire Protection District, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
- Amount: $125,000 per year for two years
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.
- This proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire Sept. 30, 2022, and currently costs $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to remain the same.
Wendell School District – Supplemental Levy
- Amount: $600,000 per year for two years, from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024.
- Purpose: “Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District.”
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $116.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and that currently costs $116.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Idaho County:
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Ted S. Lindsley
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Denis Duman
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Kathy M. Ackerman
County Treasurer
Republican
- Abbie Hudson
Assessor
Republican
- Kim Nuxoll
Coroner
Republican
- Cody Funke
Salmon River School District - Supplemental levy
- Amount: $495,000 for one year – the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022
- Purpose: “Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243 adopted on February 22, 2022.”
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $2.33 per $100,000 of September taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
Salmon River Ambulance District
- Ballot question: Shall the Idaho County Board of Commissioners organize the proposed Salmon River District… to be funded by a total ad valorem tax of $40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value of real property located within the boundaries of the Salmon River District?
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
Jerome County:
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Charles M Howell
- Mike Praegitzer
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- John P. Crozier
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Michelle Emerson
County Treasurer
Republican
- Tevian L. Kober
Assessor
Republican
- Mark Swenson
Coroner
Republican
- Dan Chatterton
- Jason Robertson
Minidoka County:
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Dan Schaeffer
- Kent McClellan
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Jared Berkeley Orton
Sheriff
Republican
- Carl Eric Owen
- David C. Pinther
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Tonya Page
County Treasurer
Republican
- Lavonna Dayley
Assessor
Republican
- Janice West
Coroner
Republican
- C.V. Lucky Bourn
City of Burley Override Levy
- Ballot question: “Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Burley be increased to produce the sum of $165,000 in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2022 and 2023, to provide additional funding for the City of Burley Streets Department and the continued construction, repair, and maintenance of City of Burley streets and costs of equipment, materials, and personnel related thereto as provided in resolution No. 2-22 of the Burley City Council adopted on the 1st day of March, 2022?”
- Amount: $165,000 per year for two years. This proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on the last day of tax year 2021.
- Purpose: The continued construction, repair and maintenance of streets and costs of related equipment, materials, and personnel.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $21.57 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy, and the estimated tax is not expected to change.
Owyhee County:
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Kelley Aberasturi
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Wyatt Frederick
- Joe Merrick
- Andrea Owens
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Angela Barkell
County Treasurer
Republican
- Annette A. Dygert
Assessor
Republican
- Robin Monahan
- Tiffany Nettleton
Coroner
Republican (Both candidates are write-ins, and do not appear on the ballot)
- Jennifer Stevenson
- Aaron Tines
Payette County:
Early voting: April 25 – May 13 at Payette County Clerk’s Office
County Commissioner District 2
Republican
- Marc Shigeta
County Commissioner District 3
Republican
- Reece Hrizuk
Clerk
Republican
- Lindsey Bratcher
County Treasurer
Republican
- Joan L. Howell
- Dakota Menke
Assessor
Republican
- Edie Aldridge
- Sandy Clason
Coroner
Republican
- Keith Schuller
Prosecutor
Republican
- Mike Duke
Twin Falls County:
Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Twin Falls County West, 630 Addison Ave. W.
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Don Hall
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Jack Johnson
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Kristina Glascock
County Treasurer
Republican
- Rebecca “Becky” Petersen
Assessor
Republican
- Bradford J. Wills
Coroner
Republican
- Gene Turley
Hagerman Fire Protection District
Temporary Override Levy
- Purpose: Defraying personnel costs associated with provisions for licensed services by the Hagerman Fire Protection District, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
- Amount: $125,000 per year for two years
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.
- This proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire Sept. 30, 2022, and currently costs $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to remain the same.
Washington County:
County Commissioner Second District
Republican
- Nathan (Nate) Marvin
- Sarah Odoms
- Kelly Erickson
County Commissioner Third District
Republican
- Deborah Warren
- Gordon Wilkerson
Clerk of the District Court
Republican
- Donna Atwood
County Treasurer
Republican
- Sabrina Young
Assessor
Republican
- Debbie Moxley-Potter
Coroner
Republican
- Gary T. Jensen
