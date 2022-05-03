Idaho Primary Election: County races, local bonds and levies

Ballot question: “Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Burley be increased to produce the sum of $165,000 in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2022 and 2023, to provide additional funding for the City of Burley Streets Department and the continued construction, repair, and maintenance of City of Burley streets and costs of equipment, materials, and personnel related thereto as provided in resolution No. 2-22 of the Burley City Council adopted on the 1st day of March, 2022?”