Idaho Primary Election: County races, local bonds and levies

The primary election is May 17.

Jeremy Stiles

KTVB file

Published: 11:36 AM MDT May 3, 2022
Updated: 11:47 AM MDT May 3, 2022

BOISE, Idaho

In addition to congressional, statewide and legislative races, voters in the Idaho Primary on May 17 will elect party nominees for county offices and, in some communities, decide on bond and levy measures.

This story includes a rundown of county races and bond and levy measures, based on information from official sample ballots. Any information missing at this time will be posted when received and confirmed. For information about congressional, statewide and legislative races, and to find which legislative district you're in, click or tap here.

County commissioner second district seats are for four-year terms; third district seats are for two-year terms.

First, here's what you need to know if you plan to vote in the primary. Links are from the Idaho Secretary of State's official voter information website. If you have specific questions not answered here, contact your county clerk's office

Preparing to vote Registration, absentee ballots, at the polls

Registration

  • April 22 was the preregistration deadline.
  • You also may register on the day of the election (May 17) at your polling place. Find your polling place here. You will need photo ID and proof of your address, such as a utility bill or lease agreement.
  • Not sure if you're registered, but might be? Find out at this link.

Voting by absentee ballot

  • May 6 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. The request must be received by the county clerk by 5 p.m.
  • If you had planned to vote in-person on Election Day, but are hospitalized after May 6, you may submit an emergency absentee ballot application between May 12 and 5 p.m. on May 16.
  • Voted absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. May 17.
  • In-person early voting must begin by May 2 in the counties that offer it and ends at 5 p.m. on May 13. Early voting is held at a central location, such as the county elections office.

It's Election Day, where do I go?

  • Many polling locations have changed since the last election. Find your polling place here.
  • Voters are required to present photo ID. A registered voter who does not have photo ID may instead sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, which is a sworn statement of identity.
  • If you've moved recently, but more than 30 days before the election, and haven't updated your voter registration information, bring proof of your new address to the polling place associated with your new address and update your information when you check in.
  • If you've moved less than 30 days before the election, and are eligible to vote, go to the polling place associated with your old address.
  • Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17.

Party affiliation

  • Idaho residents registering to vote are asked to affiliate with one of the state's four recognized political parties -- Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian or Republican. Voters may choose to remain unaffiliated.
  • Primary voters will receive a ballot corresponding to their party affiliation. Unaffiliated voters will receive a nonpartisan ballot, or may choose a ballot for a party that opens its primary to unaffiliated voters.
  • The Idaho Republican Party only allows voters who choose to affiliate as Republicans to vote a Republican ballot in the primary.
  • Voters affiliated with one party may change their affiliation to another up to the candidate filing deadline, which was March 11.
  • Voters who have never chosen a party affiliation may choose to affiliate with a party at any time, up to and including the day of the election.

Ada County

Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Ada County Elections, Boise City Hall and Meridian City Hall

County Commissioner Second District

Democratic

  • Stan Ridgeway

Republican

  • Rod W Beck

County Commissioner Third District

Democratic

  • Patricia Nilsson

Republican

  • Dawn Retzlaff
  • Sharon M. Ullman
  • Tom Dayley

Sheriff

Democratic

  • Victor McCraw

Republican

  • Matthew Clifford
  • Doug Traubel

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Trent Tripple

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Elizabeth “Beth” Mahn

Assessor

Democratic

  • Laurie Barrera

Republican

  • Bradley Bolicek
  • Ron DeRoest
  • Dave Litster
  • Rebecca Arnold

Coroner

Democratic

  • Dotti Owens

Republican

  • Cheri Durst
  • Rich Riffle

Adams County

Early voting: April 18 – May 13 at Adams County Courthouse

County Commissioner Second District

Democratic

  • Lee Ann Evans

Republican

  • Hank Ivey
  • Daren Ward

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Viki Purdy

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Sherry Ward

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Tonjua Spelman

County Assessor

Republican

  • Stacy Swift Dreyer

County Coroner

Republican

  • Susan Warner

Salmon River School District - Supplemental levy

  • Amount: $495,000 for one year – the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022
  • Purpose: “Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243 adopted on February 22, 2022.”
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $2.33 per $100,000 of September taxable assessed values based on current conditions.

Blaine County

Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Blaine County Courthouse

County Commissioner District 2

Democratic

  • Muffy Davis

County Commissioner District 3

Democratic

  • Angenie McCleary

Assessor

Democratic

  • Jim Williams

Clerk of the District Court

Democratic

  • Stephen McDougall Graham
  • Gretchen Stinnett

Coroner

Democratic

  • Russell D. Mikel (Write-in)

County Treasurer

Democratic

  • John David Davidson

Wood River Fire Protection District – General Obligation Bond

  • Amount: $17.1 million (principal amount), to be payable from a levy of taxes for a term that shall not exceed 25 years. The anticipated interest rate on the proposed bonds is 3 percent per annum. Total interest anticipated to be paid over the life of the bonds is $7,656,600; total amount of $24,756,600.
  • Purpose: To pay the cost of construction of a new fire station and renovations to existing facilities, with related equipment and improvements.
  • Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $74.33 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

City of Bellevue – Local-option sales tax on short-term rentals

  • Amount: 3-percent room occupancy charge on receipts from all short-term rental (30 days or less) charges for hotel-motel rooms, condominium units, tourist homes, or other sleeping accommodations, effective July 1, 2022.
  • Purpose: Street repair, maintenance, equipment, and improvements, including snow plowing.

City of Ketchum – Local-option sales tax increase for Workforce Housing Provision and Support

  • Amount: Increase local-option tax rates by an additional 0.75 percent on retail sales, an additional 2 percent on hotel-motel room occupancy sale tax, including short-term rentals (30 days or less), an additional 2 percent on liquor-by-the-drink sales tax, and an additional 1 percent on building material sales tax, excluding materials for workforce housing projects.
  • Purpose: New revenues generated from the additional taxes will “solely be used for the purposes of Workforce Housing Provision and Support.”

Boise County

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Brent Adamson
  • Rick Aspril
  • Bill Baker
  • Marla S Lawson
  • Clay Tucker

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • George T. Butters Jr.
  • Warren Grover
  • Lindy Lindstrom
  • Ryan Stirm

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Mary Prisco
  • Debra Jackson

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Gina Turner

County Assessor

Republican

  • Chris Juszczak

County Coroner

Republican

  • Pamela Garlock

Camas County

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Marshall Ralph

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Travis Kramer
  • Nicholas Weatherly

County Clerk

Republican

  • Connie C. Johnson
  • Brianna Walter

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Michelle Dalin
  • Deanna L. Hoskinson

Assessor

Republican

  • Lynn McGuire

Coroner

Republican

  • Wesley A. Walker

Canyon County

Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Canyon Co. Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell, or Celebration Church, 2121 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa

Assessor

Republican

  • Brian R Stender

Clerk

Republican

  • Chris Yamamoto
  • Sandy Bowden

Commissioner District 2

Republican

  • Brad Holton
  • Keri K. Smith
  • Connie Constantine

Commissioner District 3

Republican

  • Pam White
  • Victor Holliday
  • Zach Brooks

Coroner

Republican

  • Jennifer Crawford
  • Mike Pullin

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Tracie Lloyd

Cassia County

Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Cassia County Courthouse

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Jim Powell
  • Robert J Kunau

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Kent R. Searle

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Joseph W. Larsen

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Laura S Greener

County Assessor

Republican

  • Jay Lenkersdorfer
  • Martin K. Adams
  • Darby V. Hawkes

County Coroner

Republican

  • Craig J. Rinehart

City of Burley Override Levy

Ballot question: “Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Burley be increased to produce the sum of $165,000 in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2022 and 2023, to provide additional funding for the City of Burley Streets Department and the continued construction, repair, and maintenance of City of Burley streets and costs of equipment, materials, and personnel related thereto as provided in resolution No. 2-22 of the Burley City Council adopted on the 1st day of March, 2022?”

  • Amount: $165,000 per year for two years. This proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on the last day of tax year 2021.
  • Purpose: The continued construction, repair and maintenance of streets and costs of related equipment, materials, and personnel.
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $21.57 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy, and the estimated tax is not expected to change.

Custer County

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Randy Corgatelli
  • John Keppner

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Loy Pehrson, Jr.
  • Steve W. Smith

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Lura H. Baker

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Allicyn Latimer

Assessor

Republican

  • Jaquel Lynn Bruno

Coroner

Republican

  • Charlotte Wells
  • Chad Workman

Elmore County

Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Elmore County Courthouse

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Crystal Rogers

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Albert Hofer

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Shelley Essl

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Amber Sloan

Assessor

Republican

  • Josh Dison

Coroner

Republican

  • Nickie M. Campbell

Mountain Home School District Bond

  • Purpose: Construction of a new high school.
  • Principal amount: $79 million, to be repaid over 20 years or less. Anticipated interest rate is 2.26% per annum.
  • Total amount to be repaid (estimated): $87,365,400 – consisting of $79 million in principal, $20,156,400 of interest, less $11.8 million in estimated bond levy equalization payments.
  • Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: $225 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
  • Ballot question: Shall the Board of Trustees of Mountain Home School District No. 193 be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of said District, in one or more series, in a principal amount not to exceed $79 million for the purpose of constructing a high school to replace the existing high school, along with any appurtenant facilities and equipment needed for same, such series of bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, for a term not to exceed 20 years?

Gem County

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Bill Butticci
  • Jefferson Maurice Jenkins

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Mark H. Rekow

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Shelly Tilton

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Megan Keene

Assessor

Republican

  • Hollie Ann Strang

Coroner

Republican

  • John L Buck

Gooding County

Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Gooding County Courthouse

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Mark E Bolduc

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Ron Buhler

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Denise Gill

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Christina “Tine” Wines

Assessor

Republican

  • Justin L. Baldwin

Coroner

Republican

  • Patrick J. Curtis

Hagerman Fire Protection District – Temporary Override Levy

  • Purpose: Defraying personnel costs associated with provisions for licensed services by the Hagerman Fire Protection District, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
  • Amount: $125,000 per year for two years
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.
  • This proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire Sept. 30, 2022, and currently costs $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to remain the same.

 

Wendell School District – Supplemental Levy

  • Amount: $600,000 per year for two years, from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024.
  • Purpose: “Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District.”
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $116.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and that currently costs $116.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Idaho County

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Ted S. Lindsley

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Denis Duman

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Kathy M. Ackerman

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Abbie Hudson

Assessor

Republican

  • Kim Nuxoll

Coroner

Republican

  • Cody Funke

Salmon River School District - Supplemental levy

  • Amount: $495,000 for one year – the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022
  • Purpose: “Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243 adopted on February 22, 2022.”
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $2.33 per $100,000 of September taxable assessed values based on current conditions.

Salmon River Ambulance District

  • Ballot question: Shall the Idaho County Board of Commissioners organize the proposed Salmon River District… to be funded by a total ad valorem tax of $40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value of real property located within the boundaries of the Salmon River District?
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Jerome County

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Charles M Howell
  • Mike Praegitzer

 

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • John P. Crozier

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Michelle Emerson

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Tevian L. Kober

Assessor

Republican

  • Mark Swenson

Coroner

Republican

  • Dan Chatterton
  • Jason Robertson

Minidoka County

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Dan Schaeffer
  • Kent McClellan

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Jared Berkeley Orton

Sheriff

Republican

  • Carl Eric Owen
  • David C. Pinther

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Tonya Page

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Lavonna Dayley

Assessor

Republican

  • Janice West

Coroner

Republican 

  • C.V. Lucky Bourn

City of Burley Override Levy

  • Ballot question: “Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Burley be increased to produce the sum of $165,000 in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2022 and 2023, to provide additional funding for the City of Burley Streets Department and the continued construction, repair, and maintenance of City of Burley streets and costs of equipment, materials, and personnel related thereto as provided in resolution No. 2-22 of the Burley City Council adopted on the 1st day of March, 2022?”
  • Amount: $165,000 per year for two years. This proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on the last day of tax year 2021.
  • Purpose: The continued construction, repair and maintenance of streets and costs of related equipment, materials, and personnel.
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $21.57 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy, and the estimated tax is not expected to change.

Owyhee County

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Kelley Aberasturi

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Wyatt Frederick
  • Joe Merrick
  • Andrea Owens

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Angela Barkell

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Annette A. Dygert

Assessor

Republican

  • Robin Monahan
  • Tiffany Nettleton

Coroner

Republican (Both candidates are write-ins, and do not appear on the ballot)

  • Jennifer Stevenson
  • Aaron Tines

Payette County

Early voting: April 25 – May 13 at Payette County Clerk’s Office

County Commissioner District 2

Republican

  • Marc Shigeta

County Commissioner District 3

Republican

  • Reece Hrizuk

Clerk

Republican

  • Lindsey Bratcher

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Joan L. Howell
  • Dakota Menke

Assessor

Republican

  • Edie Aldridge
  • Sandy Clason

Coroner 

Republican

  • Keith Schuller

Prosecutor

Republican

  • Mike Duke

Twin Falls County

Early voting: May 2 – May 13 at Twin Falls County West, 630 Addison Ave. W.

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Don Hall

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Jack Johnson

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Kristina Glascock

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Rebecca “Becky” Petersen

Assessor

Republican

  • Bradford J. Wills

Coroner

Republican

  • Gene Turley

Hagerman Fire Protection District

Temporary Override Levy

  • Purpose: Defraying personnel costs associated with provisions for licensed services by the Hagerman Fire Protection District, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
  • Amount: $125,000 per year for two years
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.
  • This proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire Sept. 30, 2022, and currently costs $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to remain the same.

Washington County

County Commissioner Second District

Republican

  • Nathan (Nate) Marvin
  • Sarah Odoms
  • Kelly Erickson

County Commissioner Third District

Republican

  • Deborah Warren
  • Gordon Wilkerson

Clerk of the District Court

Republican

  • Donna Atwood

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Sabrina Young

Assessor

Republican

  • Debbie Moxley-Potter

Coroner

Republican

  • Gary T. Jensen

