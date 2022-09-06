Wildhorse Fire burning near Hill City and on both sides of Highway 20

The Wildhorse Fire is burning on both sides of Highway 20 between High Prairie Road and Hill City.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Boise National Forest issued a press release on the Wildhorse Fire which is burning on both sides of Highway 20 between High Prairie Road and Hill City.

The fire is currently estimated to be 8,853 acres with zero containment.

There are currently no road closures, however officials said that drivers should be aware of fire activity and look out for fire resources moving around in the area.

Boise National Forest said that fire growth was limited on Monday as firefighters, aircraft and dozers continue to suppress the fire. Firefighters also completed a burn operation on the western side of the fire with a containment line being held overnight.

The eastern side of the fire has seen the most growth, but firefighters and aircraft were able to limit the fire's progression towards Hill City. No evacuations are in place at the moment, but Boise National Forest said that the eastern edge of the fire has the potential to threaten structures.

Boise National Forest said that firefighters will resume line construction with the goal of preventing threats to Highway 20 and nearby communities, with additional resources having arrived earlier today.

