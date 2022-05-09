Evacuations issued near Ross Fork Fire

Blaine County Sheriff's Office issued an immediate evacuation notice Sawtooth City to Alturas Lake due to the Ross Fork Fire.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Blaine County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) issued an immediate evacuation Sunday night because of the increased fire activity from the Ross Fork Fire, which was started by lightning.

In a Facebook post, Sawtooth National Forest said Blaine and Custer County personnel are evacuating people living in Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City and Alturas Lake because of the increasing fire activity in Beaver Creek drainage.

The evacuation is listed as a level three, meaning people who live in this area should leave immediately.

BCSO said in a post Highway 75 is closed five miles north and south of Smiley Creek because of the wildfire.