Woman killed in head-on collision with semi west of Wendell on I-84

Idaho State Police said a Ford Escort went through the median and collided with the front of a semi at milepost 150, seven miles west of Wendell.

WENDELL, Idaho — A Wendell woman was killed Wednesday morning when her Ford Escort collided with the front of a Freightliner semi, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

The crash happened at 5:53 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 84 at milepost 150, about seven miles west of Wendell.

According to Idaho State Police, the 54-year-old Wendell woman was headed westbound on I84 in a 1998 Ford Escort when she went through the median and collided with the front of the 2022 Freightliner semi at milepost 150.

The eastbound semi was pulling a single trailer and was driven by a 56-year-old man from Vancouver, Wash.

The driver of the Escort died at the scene and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to ISP. Her name has not been released.

The semi came to rest in the median, while the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane. ISP said that lane was blocked for six hours and the left westbound lane of travel was blocked for three hours.

ISP continues to investigate the crash. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding County Fire Department assisted at the scene, according to ISP.

Watch more Local News: