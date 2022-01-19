Weiser fisherman missing, presumed drowned in Hells Canyon

Fishing gear that belonged to the 85-year-old man was discovered on a dock at the water's edge.

WEISER, Idaho — A man from Weiser is missing and presumed dead after he failed to return from a fishing trip to Hells Canyon on Monday.

Alberto Sillonis, 85, set off for the Hells Canyon Visitor Center that morning, with plans to return home later in the day. His family contacted the Baker County Sheriff's Office at about 6 p.m. that evening when he failed to return.

Sillonis' Nissan Frontier was found in the parking lot of the visitor's center just after 9 p.m., and fishing gear that belonged to him - including one pole still in the water - was discovered on a dock at the water's edge.

"After investigation, it was believed that Sillonis had fallen from the dock into the water and did not survive," the Baker County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release.

The search picked back up the next morning, with searchers looking along the river and deploying a remotely operated vehicle with an underwater camera.

A felt hat belonging to Sillonis was discovered on the rocks about 60 feet from the docks, but there was no other sign of the missing man.