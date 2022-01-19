14-year-old girl reported missing in Boise

Alayna was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police said Wednesday that they're looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from the West End neighborhood, a few blocks east of Esther Simplot Park.

The girl, identified as "Alayna," was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday near West Jordan and North 28th streets.

Police describe her as having long, dark hair, and said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red and green flannel pajama bottoms.

The Boise Police Dept. asks anyone with information to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677). Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho also takes tips through its website or the P3 Tips mobile app.

BPD is looking for a missing teen. Alayna, 14, was last seen yesterday at 4pm near W. Jordan/28th St. She has long dark hair and was wearing a black hoodie with red and green flannel pajama bottoms. Anyone with info call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or @CSofSWIdaho pic.twitter.com/Fyl1vhWdfo — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 19, 2022

