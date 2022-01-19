Man killed in crash on I-84 east of Mountain Home

Idaho State Police said a pickup slid off the shoulder of the highway due to icy conditions Wednesday morning.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Texas died Wednesday after a pickup he was riding in went off of Interstate 84 in Elmore County.

Idaho State Police said the man, a 23-year-old from Spring, Texas, was one of five people in a Ford pickup being driven by a 22-year-old man, also from Spring. ISP said at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the pickup went off the right shoulder due to icy conditions on eastbound I-84 at milepost 106, which is about 10 miles east of Mountain Home.

The man who died was not wearing a seat belt, police said. A ground ambulance crew took another passenger, a 42-year-old man from Fort Worth, Texas, to the hospital.

ISP said the driver, the injured passenger, and two other passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

