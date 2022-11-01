x
Update: Ada County Coroner identifies Caldwell man killed by gunshot in Nampa

Nathan Herbert, 51, was shot Friday, according to the Ada County Coroner.

NAMPA, Idaho — On Oct. 28, a man was shot in Nampa around 10:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane, according to police -- the victim was later identified by the Ada County Coroner as Nathan Herbert, 51, from Caldwell.

According to the Nampa Police Department (NPD) the shooting followed a fight between two men.

Herbert died from his injuries after being transported to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, the Ada County Coroner said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

If people have any information regarding the incident they can contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

