Car crash leaves two dead near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho — Two people are dead after a fatal car accident Monday afternoon, on US 30 west of Lava Hot Springs, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

A 60-year-old man from Hansen was traveling east in a 2008 Cadillac STS with a 58-year-old man, when they were hit head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze traveling west.

The Chevrolet, driven by a girl and a passenger under 18, crossed over the center lines and collided with the other vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger riding in the Chevrolet were injured in the crash. The passenger died at the scene of the accident, while the driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both the passenger and the driver of the Chevrolet were not wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Cadillac was also transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance, but the passenger passed from their injuries at the scene of the crash. Both the passenger and the driver of the Cadillac were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash happened at milepost 370, around 12:10 p.m., and reduced the road to a single lane in both directions for nearly three and a half hours while emergency personnel worked to help those involved and clear the accident.

ISP was assisted by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance, and Idaho Transportation Department.

