Nampa man shot and killed

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, after he was shot by another man, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD).

Nampa dispatch received two 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness that heard the shots, and the other came from the man who was the shooter.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located the man who had been shot and immediately began life-saving measures with help from EMS personnel. The victim was later transported to a Boise hospital, but died from his injuries.

The shooting incident stemmed from a "disturbance between two parties who knew each other", according to NPD, but the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community.

NPD interviewed the man responsible for the shooting, but the names of the individuals involved will not be released until detectives can investigate further and the family is notified.

Those with information related to the incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

