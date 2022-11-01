Boise bank robbery suspect arrested, also accused of attacking K-9

BOISE, Idaho — A man from Washington is in the Ada County Jail on suspicion of robbing a Boise bank Monday afternoon.
Boise Police arrested 37-year-old Evaristo Alvear of Maple Valley, Washington, after responding to the robbery, which was reported at about 2:15 p.m. Monday at a bank on Fairview Avenue between Cole Road and Milwaukee Street.
The person who robbed the bank initially got away with some cash. Officers quickly canvassed the area after receiving a suspect description, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Officers, with the help of a K-9, tracked down a person matching that description outside a building a few blocks away. Police said the suspect would not comply with officers' demands and kept one hand in his pocket.
"Officers formed a plan to use less-lethal force and the police K-9 to assist with taking the suspect into custody. As the K-9 was deployed, the suspect pulled out a knife and attempted to slash the K-9," according to the Boise P.D. news release, which also states that officers took the suspect into custody by deploying a taser.
Neither the dog nor the officers were injured.
Alvear was treated at the hospital then booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of two felonies: robbery and mistreating a police dog. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing officers.
