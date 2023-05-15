3 killed in Elmore County car crash

A Peterbilt semi with a single trailer was traveling southbound when a Toyota Tundra traveling west crossed over the center line and collided with the semi head-on.

BOISE, Idaho — Three Boise residents were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Elmore County.

The crash occurred around 9:57 Sunday, on State Highway 167 near milepost 9, south of Simco Road, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP).

A 57-year-old Mountain Home man was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt semi with a single trailer when, according to ISP, a Toyota Tundra crossed over the center line and collided with the semi head-on.

The Tundra was driven by a 34-year-old Boise man; he and his two passengers, a 33-year-old woman and a child also from Boise, succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The highway was blocked for more than five hours as crews worked to clear the accident. ISP is investigating the incident.

Watch more Local News: