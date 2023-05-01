2 killed, 1 injured after crash in Canyon County

A 57-year-old man and a 94-year-old man from Nyssa were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Police said a 20-year-old woman from Weiser was hospitalized.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Two people were killed and another person was taken to an area hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said a 57-year-old man from Nyssa, Ore., was driving eastbound in a Ford mustang on U.S. Highway 20 when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The mustang collided with a Ford F350 pickup heading southbound on Highway 95.

The driver of the F350 pickup, a 20-year-old woman from Weiser, was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance.

According to Idaho State Police, the 57-year-old Nyssa man and his passenger in the mustang – a 94-year-old man also from Nyssa – both died at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred around 1:55 p.m. Saturday at milepost 53.5 on U.S. Highway 95. ISP said traffic was blocked off in the area for roughly three hours.

Saturday's collision is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

