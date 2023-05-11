Sheriff seeking driver in hit-and-run near Malheur County Fairgrounds

ONTARIO, Ore. — The Malheur County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate the driver and a "vehicle of interest" in a crash that put a man in the hospital Thursday night.
According to the sheriff's office, the driver of a white extended-cab pickup left the scene after hitting the man on North Park Boulevard, behind the Malheur County Fairgrounds, at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The pickup is described as possibly a Toyota Tacoma or a similar size and style, with a shop-built flatbed and wood-sided racks.
A witness described the driver as a tall, slender white man, possibly about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, possibly in his mid to late 20s. The witness though the driver was wearing blue athletic shorts and a darker multicolored T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Malheur County Sheriff's Office at 541-473-5125.
