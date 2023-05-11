x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Sheriff seeking driver in hit-and-run near Malheur County Fairgrounds

The Malheur County Sheriff's Office said the driver of an extended-cab pickup struck a man Thursday evening on North Park Boulevard.

ONTARIO, Ore. — The Malheur County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate the driver and a "vehicle of interest" in a crash that put a man in the hospital Thursday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of a white extended-cab pickup left the scene after hitting the man on North Park Boulevard, behind the Malheur County Fairgrounds, at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The pickup is described as possibly a Toyota Tacoma or a similar size and style, with a shop-built flatbed and wood-sided racks.

A witness described the driver as a tall, slender white man, possibly about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, possibly in his mid to late 20s. The witness though the driver was wearing blue athletic shorts and a darker multicolored T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Malheur County Sheriff's Office at 541-473-5125.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

More Videos

In Other News

Moscow murder suspect files new motion related to gag order

Before You Leave, Check This Out