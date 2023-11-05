Victim identified in fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in downtown Boise

The Ada County Coroner on Friday identified 66-year-old Jeffrey Garrett as the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Boise on May 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner on Friday identified the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Boise on May 1 as 66-year-old Jeffrey Garrett. According to Boise Police, Garrett died at a local hospital on Thursday, May 11.

Police said Garrett was hit by a vehicle on 16th Street in Boise around 5:45 p.m. on May 1. The coroner lists his cause of death as "multiple blunt force injuries."

The Boise man was walking east to west across 16th Street, under an overpass, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on 16th, according to the Boise Police Department. The incident happened near Rhodes Skate Park.

Officers and BPD's crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, blocking off surrounding roads while police investigated.

The Boise Police investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

Watch more Local News: