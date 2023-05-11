Man died after his truck rolled down a ravine

A horseback rider found 46-year-old, Joseph Baxter, deceased after his vehicle had rolled down a ravine in the South Hills.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 46-year-old Twin Falls man was found dead on Monday after his truck had rolled down a ravine.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said that a horseback rider came upon the scene of the crash in the South Hills, off of Cottonwood Road and south of Foothill Road.

The rider contacted emergency personnel at about 12:30 p.m. Responders found Joseph Baxter, 46, lying motionless on a hill above the truck.

A St. Luke's helicopter arrived at the scene to assist deputies from the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office - ultimately discovering that Baxter was deceased.

ATVs were then required to get to the crash site and recover Baxter's body. Search and rescue members, deputies and the county coroner assisted in the recovery.

The sheriff's office said that the area of the incident - near McMullin Basin - is within Forest Service boundaries and is closed through May 31 due to wet roads.

