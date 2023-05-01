Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — According to the Boise Police Department, a person was hit by a vehicle on Monday, May 1 around 5:45 p.m. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened somewhere around 16th St. and Front St. in downtown Boise and that are is blocked off while police investigate. No more information is available at this time.
