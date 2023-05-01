He has no counsel: Ammon Bundy files petition to move case to federal court

Amidst lengthy legal action with St. Luke's Hospital, Bundy filed to move his case to a federal court and will be representing himself.

IDAHO, USA — After lengthy legal action by St Luke's Hospital against Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriquez, Freedom Man PAC, People's Rights Network and Freedom Man Press LLC over defamation. Bundy, who has largely ignored it, has now filed a petition to move the case to a federal court.

The petition, filed Monday, May 1, states that the case could be moved to federal court because it involves people that now live in different states, the matter exceeds sums of $75,000, Bundy has no counsel and that he and the other petitioners have been "put in jeopardy" by exercising their right to free speech and right to assemble.

"All protected acts listed in the 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution. Additionally, pursuant to the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution, 'Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness' clause, Petitioners have been deprived of their right of procedural due process pursuant to the 5th and 6th amendments, and finally the right of equal rights pursuant to the 14th Amendment," the petition stated.

However, as KTVB has previously reported, St. Luke's has repeatedly tried to engage in the legal process with Bundy, and he has repeatedly ignored requests and legal notices.

Attorneys for St. Luke's sent KTVB a statement in regard to the petition.

"St. Luke’s understands that Ammon Bundy filed a petition to remove the lawsuit against him to federal court. St. Luke’s has no problem with the Idaho federal courts and has no problem with the state courts in Ada County. But we believe there is no legal basis for federal jurisdiction in this case.

In the state court action, Mr. Bundy is facing (1) a warrant for contempt charges relating to witness harassment and intimidation, (2) a deposition ordered by the state court where he will have to answer questions under oath, (3) Court ordered disclosure of financial data regarding what we believe is a grift involving PRN, and (4) a hearing on compensatory and punitive damages. This is a desperate move to avoid accountability and delay judgment."

