Star man injured in eastern Idaho crash

Idaho State Police say 39-year-old Joshua Davis lost control after the semi he was hauling went off the road.

LONE PINE, Idaho — A Treasure Valley man was hurt when the semi he was driving overturned in eastern Idaho Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at 4:50 p.m. on Idaho 28, north of Lone Pine in Clark County.

Idaho State Police say 39-year-old Joshua Davis of Star was headed east when the trailer he was hauling went off the road. Davis was unable to regain control and the semi tipped over on the right shoulder of the highway.

Davis was taken by ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.