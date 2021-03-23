AAA: Fatal wrong-way crashes increased by 50% in Idaho

AAA reports that between 2015 and 2018, there were around 500 wrong-way fatal crashes per year on U.S. roads. That's a 34 percent increase from 2010 to 2014. In Idaho, wrong-way deaths are up 50 percent, climbing from two to three deaths each year. "Between 2010 and 2018, just over half of those killed in a wrong-way crash were the wrong-way driver, which means that during this type of collision, everyone's life is at risk," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "We need to get a handle on this issue, particularly in rapidly-growing states like Idaho." AAA compared the characteristics of wrong-way and other drivers who were involved in the same crash, revealing several key risk factors in the process:

• Alcohol use. Six in ten wrong-way crashes involve an impaired driver. In these crashes, those who are over the legal limit are 18 times more likely to be a wrong-way driver.

• Older drivers. In the crashes that AAA studied, more than two-thirds of drivers aged 70 to 79 years old and 92 percent of drivers aged 80 years and over were wrong-way drivers.

• License status. Wrong-way drivers are also more likely to be driving with an invalid, expired, or suspended driver's license than right-way drivers.



"There are a couple of other interesting takeaways from the new AAA study. Wrong-way drivers tend to have in-state licenses, which dispels the notion that many of these crashes occur due to a lack of familiarity with local roads," Conde said. "We've also learned that in these crashes, nearly 87 percent of wrong-way drivers were driving alone. Clearly, passengers play an important role in alerting drivers that they're entering a one-way road or helping them take corrective action before a crash occurs."



Alcohol ignition interlocks, sobriety checkpoints, and driver refresher courses are effective tools to help prevent wrong-way crashes. In addition, AAA and the National Transportation Safety Board urge states to consider infrastructure countermeasures like Red Rectangular Flashing Beacons that flash LEDs around a "WRONG WAY" sign when activated by a wrong-way driver.