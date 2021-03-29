Semi overturns, blocking westbound I-84

The crash happened in Boise just before the Gowen Road exit, according to police.

BOISE, Idaho — Westbound Interstate 84 is shut down after a semi truck tipped over, landing on its side across all lanes Monday morning.

The crash happened in Boise just before the exit to Gowen Road. The entire westbound side of the interstate is currently blocked.

Idaho State Police are on scene now. Drivers in the area should expect delays and plan to take another route.

Ada County Dispatch says an ambulance was sent out to the wreck, but dispatchers were unable to say if the truck driver or anyone else was transported to the hospital.

Traffic Alert Update: Traffic is stopped westbound on I-84 just west of Gowen Road due to a semi on its side. Troopers on scene are diverting traffic to one lane on the right shoulder at this time. pic.twitter.com/hwjCLMdIsr — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) March 29, 2021

ISP says traffic is being diverted around the wreck on the right shoulder. It's unclear how long it will take to get the toppled truck moved off the interstate.

The Treasure Valley has been dealing with windy conditions, but officials have not yet said whether wind gusts played any role in the crash. A trooper in Idaho State Police's Jerome district responded to a different semi rollover that he said was caused by the wind. No one was inside that truck when it blew over, according to police.

ISP is asking drivers to slow down and use extra caution in windy conditions.