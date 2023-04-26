Gem State generosity: Idaho Gives 2023 happening May 1-4

The annual online donation campaign provides a way to connect with more than 600 Idaho nonprofits — and contribute to a cause you care about.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gives, the state’s largest celebration of charitable giving, takes place from May 1 to May 4, 2023.

It’s a convenient way to contribute to a cause you care about, doing work right here in Idaho.

Idaho Gives was created and is run by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, which represents the interests of the 7,000-plus registered charitable nonprofit organizations, and serves as a "bridge between the nonprofit, for-profit, and government sectors."

Starting right after the stroke of midnight MDT on Monday, May 1, donations will be accepted online at IdahoGives.org. When you go to the site, you may search by the name of the organization, by city or by the type of cause you want to support. Participating nonprofits also are grouped by size: large, medium, and small.

This year, donors may choose to make a gift to one or more of 649 nonprofits who have registered for Idaho Gives. Idaho Gives provides a one-stop place to give to a variety of organizations, but your donation goes to the nonprofit of your choosing.

During the 2022 Idaho Gives event, more than 13,000 donors gave a total of more than $3.6 million dollars for 638 different organizations.

Since its first year in 2013, Idaho Gives has raised almost $19 million. This year, organizers expect to reach the $20 million milestone.

The nonprofit receiving the donation that pushes the total to $20 million will receive a bonus prize of $500. The organization receiving the first online donation after 12:01 a.m. on May 1 will win a $1,000 bonus. Other prizes will be awarded during the campaign to large, medium and small organizations.

A variety of community partners help fund the Idaho Gives award pool. These prizes will be given to nonprofits throughout the day and give donors an opportunity for their donations to have an even greater impact.

Idaho Gives is underwritten by its presenting sponsor, Idaho Central Credit Union, and receives support from dozens of sponsors and media partners around Idaho, including Albertsons, Idaho National Laboratory, Simplot Company Foundation, Boise Cascade, Idaho Power, Micron and KTVB.

