Idaho Gives: 'We could not be happier' with success of campaign for nonprofits around the state

More than 18,000 people donated a total of nearly $4 million to 634 Idaho charities.

BOISE, Idaho — Amy Little, director of Idaho Gives, said Wednesday that she and other staff members have not come down from the euphoria following this year's campaign for Idaho nonprofits, which stretched two weeks from April 23 to May 7.

"We could not be happier with how much money was raised, and to say it exceeded our expectations is an understatement," Little said.

Idaho Gives raised about $3.9 million in donations online and over the phone. More than 18,000 people gave to a total of 634 organizations.

This year's total is more than double the amount raised in the 2019 edition of Idaho Gives. That was a one-day campaign, but unlike this year's, it didn't take place amid the economic uncertainty brought on by COVID-19 and related closures.

"A lot of gratitude has come forward from the nonprofits that raised money through the campaign, and really just an appreciation for the extended time frame," Little said. "I think there were a lot of moving pieces and parts that actually created the perfect storm, if you will, that really made this fundraising environment ideal for what it was that we were trying to do."

Idaho Gives has raised more than $11 million for Idaho Nonprofits since the program began in 2013.