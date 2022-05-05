Idaho Gives 2022: State's largest celebration of charitable giving begins May 2

The 2021 one-week campaign raised $3,818,584 for Idaho nonprofits, just shy of the record $3.9 million that Idaho Gives raised in 2020 during a two-week campaign.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The Gem State's largest celebration of charitable giving, Idaho Gives, is set to take place from May 2 to May 5, 2022.

Idaho Gives was created and is run by the Idaho Nonprofit Center. It provides many resources for nonprofits to promote their mission.

The 2021 one-week campaign raised $3,818,584 for Idaho nonprofits, just shy of the record $3.9 million that Idaho Gives raised in 2020 during a two-week campaign.

Since it started in 2013, Idaho Gives has raised more than $15 million.

Initially a one-day, 24-hour event, Idaho Gives was extended to a multi-day event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional days allow nonprofits more time to engage and build relationships with potential donors.

"The past two years have been hard on everyone, and folks are leaning on nonprofits even more," said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. "Along with raising funds and awareness, Idaho Gives 2022 is also a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work charitable organizations have done during the pandemic."

The Idaho Nonprofit Center represents the interests of the 7,000-plus registered charitable nonprofit organizations, and serves as a "bridge between the nonprofit, for-profit, and government sectors."

A variety of community partners help fund the Idaho Gives award pool. These prizes will be given to nonprofits throughout the day and give donors an opportunity for their donations to have an even greater impact.

Donors, supporters, and nonprofits are encouraged to post photos and talk about their favorite causes across social media using the hashtag #IdahoGives.

Donations will be accepted online at IdahoGives.org.

A list of nonprofits you can support during Idaho Gives can be viewed by clicking here. The participating nonprofits are registered and in good standing with the Idaho Secretary of State.

Idaho Gives is underwritten by its presenting sponsor, Idaho Central Credit Union, and champion sponsors Idaho National Laboratory, Boise Cascade and KTVB.

Watch more of Idaho Gives