One person dead after being hit by SUV while crossing road in Caldwell

The crash happened Friday evening on Marble Front Road.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A child hit by a car while riding a scooter in Caldwell has died at the hospital.

Idaho State Police began investigating the crash at about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

They said the victim, identified only as a juvenile, was riding an electric scooter westbound on Marble Front Road, and the driver of a Ford Escape SUV was traveling in the same direction.

ISP said the child on the scooter tried to cross the road and was struck by the SUV near Andrews Court, which is just east of Indiana Avenue.

A ground ambulance crew took the child to the hospital.

ISP said early Saturday morning that the child died.

Family has been notified, but the victim's name and age have not been released.

The crash is still under investigation. As of Saturday morning, the driver has not been charged with a crime or cited for any infractions.

