Car versus escooter crash hospitalizes 1 with life-threatening injuries

According to the Boise Police Department, a car versus electric scooter crash happened at the intersection of 15th and Idaho streets.

BOISE, Idaho — A person is now hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into an escooter in downtown Boise on Wednesday night, police say.

According to the Boise Police Department, a car versus electric scooter crash happened at the intersection of 15th and Idaho streets in downtown Boise at about 7 p.m.

Police said the person riding the scooter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to an officer on scene that a KTVB photographer spoke with, the victim was a woman and is now in surgery.

The officer on scene added that the car was heading westbound on Idaho Street when a group of four people on escooters were heading down 15th Street. The woman allegedly tried to run through a yellow light and the car crashed into them.

The intersection of 15th and Idaho streets will be closed off by police until the scene is cleared.

It is unknown what specific injuries the victim suffered.

The Boise Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available. Check back for updates.

