Crash leaves mess on I-84 near Flying Wye

No injuries have been reported. Crews were investigating and cleaning up into the noon hour.

BOISE, Idaho — Crews are cleaning up and investigating a crash that has blocked the Flying Wye and eastbound Interstate 84 near the Cole/Overland exit in Boise.

Idaho State Police say one vehicle was involved, and there are no reports of injuries.

ISP troopers and Boise Police responded at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A photo posted by the Boise Police Department shows what appears to be an overturned trailer with debris spilling out of it.

The crash blocked the Flying Wye as well as exits 50A and 50B for Cole and Overland roads.