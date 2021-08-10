Crash kills woman in Southeast Boise

Tiffany Ward was 28 years old. The Boise Police Dept. says it appears she went off the road before striking a tree.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner on Wednesday identified the woman killed in a one-car crash in Southeast Boise as Tiffany A. Ward, who was 28 years old.

Boise Police officers responded to the crash at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of Gekeler Lane and Chickory Way, which is south of Linden Street.

Investigating officers said the evidence indicates Ward was driving at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, and struck a tree. She was the only person in the car.

Coroner Dotti Owens said Ward died of multiple blunt-force injuries at the scene, and that she had been wearing a seat belt. The manner of death has not been determined, as toxicology test results are pending. Those results may not come back for several weeks.

The Boise Police Dept. also continues to investigate.

Watch more Local News: