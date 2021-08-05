x
Motorcycle rider killed in crash with garbage truck in Boise

Police say the rider was trying to pass other vehicles when he lost control going around a curve and was struck by the oncoming garbage truck.
BOISE, Idaho — A man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into an oncoming garbage truck Wednesday.

The collision happened at 5:40 p..m. in the 11000 block of Executive Drive, off of Five Mile Road.

According to Boise Police, the motorcycle rider was headed west in the turn lane and attempting to pass other vehicles when he lost control going around a curve. The motorcycle went into the oncoming lane, and was hit by an eastbound garbage truck.

The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to a local hospital, but died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

The garbage truck driver was not hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Check back for updates.

