Woman killed in crash near Middleton

Idaho State Police say the impact of the crash forced one of the vehicles into a nearby home.

BOISE, Idaho — One person is dead after two vehicles collided at an intersection on State Highway 44 near Middleton Tuesday morning.

Idaho State Police say the impact of the crash forced one of the vehicles into a nearby home.

Just after 9:30 a.m., troopers were called to investigate the crash at Highway 44 and Lansing Lane.

Investigators say that a female was westbound on the highway in a 2013 Kia Soul. She was struck by a 2003 BMW 325 that was traveling south on Lansing Lane. Both vehicles left the road and came to rest on private property. The BMW struck a house. The people who live there were not injured, police say.

Police say the male driver of the BMW failed to yield at the stop sign and struck the Kia.

The female driver of the Kia was wearing her seatbelt and died from her injuries at the scene. Canyon County Coroner Jennifer Crawford says the crash victim is 21-year-old Madeline Shrum of Middleton. Her cause if death is still pending.

Police say that the driver of the BMW and a male passenger were not wearing seatbelts. Both were ejected from the vehicle. They were taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Their names and conditions were not released.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News: