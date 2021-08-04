Nampa man dies in Blaine County motorcycle crash

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Todd Michael Fowler of Nampa died when he lost control of his motorcycle while navigating a turn on Highway 75.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A 51-year-old Nampa man died on Tuesday evening after he crashed his motorcycle in Blaine County, deputies said.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office announced that Todd Michael Fowler died at the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Tuesday night.

According to police, Fowler was driving a 2002 Honda motorcycle southbound on Highway 75. At about 7:30 p.m., the Blaine County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash near milepost 166, which is north of the Smiley Creek Store.

The crash happened when Fowler lost control of his motorcycle and drove off the highway and into sagebrush, police said.

Fowler was transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where he later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The 51-year-old was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials said.

