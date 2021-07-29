Young Idaho girl dies after rock crashes through windshield

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the 10-year-old was in the passenger seat when a 4-inch rock struck her in the head.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a 10-year-old girl died after a rock crashed through the windshield of the car she was riding in.

The Idaho State Journal reports the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said Kambrie Horsley was in the passenger seat of the vehicle driven by her father Brad Horsley on a road near Malad on Monday when a 4-inch rock struck her in the head, the Idaho State Journal reported.

The rock was dislodged from the roadway by a semi truck driving along the same road.

The girl was taken by air ambulance to a Salt Lake City hospital, but died of her injuries.

Watch more Local News: